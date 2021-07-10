Jake Paul promises to ‘expose’ ‘fraud’ Conor McGregor in boxing bout

Jake Paul says he will expose Conor McGregor as a fraud if they share the boxing ring together.

The youtuber and social media name has been heavily pursuing a fight with the UFC star over the last year or so.

Paul, who has a professional record of 3-0, has sent videos the way of the Dub, insulted sparring partner Dylan Moran and taken any opportunity to try and goad the former Crumlin amateur into a fight.

McGregor will return to the cage this Saturday night in Las Vegas, when he faces Dustin Poirier in a trilogy fight that headlines a UFC pay-per-view event. ‘The Notorious’ defeat in their last match up put paid to a proposed boxing match with all time great Manny Pacquiao.

Paul is now determined to provide the opposition for his fellow boxing novice’s returned to the squared circle and Thursday’s final press conference for McGregor-Poirier, Paul said he would expose the Irish name.

The American also suggested McGregor’s performance on Thursday showed a level of insecurity.

“You can tell Conor has lost ‘it’. He no longer speaks from a place of authenticity and you can tell he’s trying to convince himself of his own lies. He takes offence to everything now,” Paul stated.

“He’s bathing in his own insecurity. When we fight I will further expose him for the fraud he is.”

Paul is currently training for the fourth fight of his pro career. He will face his toughest opponent to date, former UFC champion Tyron Woodley, in the month of August.

Speaking on the Paul brothers, one of whom fought Floyd Mayweather in an exhibition, McGregor said:

“I couldn’t care about them two dingbats,” McGregor said in a recent clip, leading to him getting asked if he sees a future where he might face off against them.

“I don’t see so, but never say never,” he said. “If they’re gonna keep competing and what not, who fuckin’ knows? But dingbats, the two of ‘em.”