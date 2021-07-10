Step up ‘Threat’ for Callum Bradley – ‘Cool’ to fight McCullagh conqueror at the Feile

Callum Bradley [4-0] has agreed to fight the dangerous journeyman that shocked Tyrone McCullagh as recent as last month.

The Omagh native one of the lucky fighters to secure a Feile an Phobail slot and will trade leather on the undercard of the eagerly anticipated Michael Conlan versus TJ Doheny bout on August 6.

The younger brother of fellow prospect Tiernan Bradley fights for the first time since February 2020 but doesn’t return in a gimme ring rust freer.

In fact, his first fight in over a year happens to be his toughest fight to date.

Bradley will fight Brett Fidoe [15(7)-65(2)-5] on what is shaping up to be a sensational card.

Fidoe will be known to hardened boxing fans as a fighter that always lives up to his ‘Threat’ moniker and one of the more dangerous and game-away fighters on the circuit.

Irish fight fans will know the well-travelled 30-year-old as the man who upset popular Derry fighter, Tyrone McCullagh, in Bolton on June 25.

Fidoe stopped the Golden Contract finalist in the third round of their six-round contest to add the biggest scalp to his record.

It’s another fight with solid sink your teeth into narrative on the first card to come to Ireland since February of last year. It’s also a massive step up for a young talent who hasn’t fought since he defeated Michael Horabin at the Ulster Hall in February of 2020.

Having defeated the more experienced and established McKenna, Fidoe won’t fear ‘Cool’ or what he brings to the table and should be buoyed on by the stage and sizable platform.

The fight also represents Bradley’s first under new coach Steven O’Rourke and since moving his training base to Dublin.