Whats in a Name – Collins Name Doesn’t Weigh Heavy on Debutant Podge Collins

The family name doesn’t weigh heavy on Podge Collins, a debutant who lost 30kg in six months to box.

The Dubliner is the son of football manager and Irish sporting character Roddy Collins, nephew of one of Ireland’s greatest-ever boxers in world champion, Steve Collins, and has renowned trainer Pascal Collins as a coach and uncle.

The new to new pro game fighter is aware being the next generation in such a sporting family means he debuts at the National Stadium under a brighter spotlight than most and suggests there will be curiosity surrounding his ability.

However, the latest sporting Collins claims that doesn’t put him under any pressure.

The Celtic Warrior Gym fighter says he fights for himself first and foremost and as a boxer with no amateur experience turns over without massive expectation.

If he does manage to string several wins together, he believes that may change, suggesting the pressure to do the family name proud will ramp up if he approaches title contention.

“I’m not too worried about the pressure of the name because the name doesn’t really get the spotlight until down the line and when you have a few wins,” he says.

“So for the first few fights, there isn’t pressure. I will have a watchful eye on me, and people will want to see what I’m about but after a few wins I feel like that’s when the real pressure comes in. As it stands now I’m not worried about it. To be honest I’m just taking it as it is this is all a learning experience. I really just want to go out and enjoy it. Everything I do now is just for the enjoyment of boxing and for my friends and my family and the few fans that want to watch the fight. I want to bring enjoyment.”

Collins’s journey to the debut ring where he fights Gianluca Di Florio tomorrow started in February when he returned to training first in a bid to get fit only for a spar with Allen Babic to inspire him to take the pro plunge.

“I sparred Allen Babic and I thought I done well. I thought the main difference was fitness and I know fitness is the easiest thing to fix when it comes to boxing.”