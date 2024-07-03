Ireland’s soonest boxing fights: a guide

Boxing has been around for a long time. Although the common “western boxing” format we are most familiar with is a more recent invention, the act of spectators watching two individuals beat the snot out of each other has been around almost as long as mankind.

Ireland itself has a long history of appreciation for the sport, with the first official match being held as far back as 1861, with James Figg and Ned Sutton having a go at each other, with the former ultimately crowned victorious. In the years after, Ireland has always fared as a favourite in the Olympics, almost always coming home with a few medals.

In 2024, only a handful of matches are currently lined up; although they all promise to be pugilistic spectacles. In this article, we are going to go over each match in brief, while also providing you with a few logistical considerations, if you plan to visit the Emerald Isle to spectate the bouts.

Transportation

Let’s start this off on the practical side, by discussing reliable transportation and transfers for those who plan to visit from abroad. No matter which airport you arrive at, one of the few transfer companies that offer a quality service for a low price is AtoB. They also offer added luxuries, such as bottled refreshments, extra waiting time and child seats, if you’re visiting with children.

Boxing Matches in Ireland in 2024

Frank Warren Presents Championship Boxing

28/06/2024 (Friday) 16:45

Belfast The SSE Arena, Belfast

A classic championship game coming to you directly from Belfast. The main bout will see Pierce O’Leary making a 4th defence of his super lightweight title, this time against Darragh Foley. Aside from the main spectacle, there are also going to be a number of other co-main events, these include:

Conor Quinn vs. Conner Kelsall (Commonwealth flyweight championship)

Darragh Foley vs. TBA

James McGivern vs. Rahid Omar (BUI Celtic championship)

Colm Murphy vs. Jack Turner (Commonwealth Silver featherweight title)

Jack Turner vs. TBA

Jadier Herrera vs. TBA

Steven Cairns vs. TBA

Nicola Barke vs. TBA

Eoghan Lavin vs. TBA

Walter Fury (professional debut) vs. TBA

Conlan Boxing: Repeat or Revenge

03/08/2024 (Saturday) 17:00

Belfast The SSE Arena, Belfast

Finally, a rematch between Tyrone “The Mighty Celt” McKenna and Mohamed “The Problem” Mimoune – yet, will this be a simple repeat, or a fight for revenge? On August 3rd, we’ll finally get an answer. Due to the controversial decision of their previous fight in 2020, these two are both raring to get back at each other’s throats. Who will clinch the win? You’ll have to join us to find out!

MF & Dazn: X Series 17

31/08/2024 (Saturday) 17:30

Dublin3 Arena

Misfits Boxing, launched in 2021 by popular British Youtuber KSI and Wasserman Boxing is coming to Ireland for another mismatched boxing match, between an amateur and pro. This series will feature KSI in an outnumbered, tag-team style match against Slim & Anthony Taylor, with only the latter being a mixed martial arts professional. The bout promises to be a little bit of modern, light-hearted fun; great to watch with young children. Tickets will go on presale at the end of June.

In Closing

Although the selection of boxing matches this year in Ireland are relatively sparse, the few that are occurring will likely pack a punch (pun intended). If you’re planning to visit from abroad, we would like to recommend once more that you rely on a professional transfer service, like AtoB, to get you safely from the airport to your accommodation.