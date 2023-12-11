‘Animal with a bit of stardust’ – Carl Frampton shares fresh Lewis Crocker prediction

Carl Frampton believes Lewis Crocker will become a bright Belfast star will one day light up the Las Vegas strip.

‘The Jackal’ has long since been a fan of the big punching light welterweight. The former two-weight world champion labeled the now Billy Nelson trained fighter the ‘best kid in country’ as far back as his underage amateur days and has never been shy about bigging up his potential since he turned over as a teenager in 2016.

As of yet ‘The Croc’ has yet to reach the heights Frampton and many others believe he’s capable of competing at, suffering a stop-star career without any major promotional backing.

An impressive win over Tyrone McKenna in the most eagerly anticipated all-Belfast clash in decades looks likely to start a positive change in that regard and should see Crocker gain the kind of momentum boost he needs.

Matchroom boss Eddie Hearn’s reaction, certainly suggests new doors may open and the vocal support from Frampton can only help.

Speaking in his Sunday Life column one of Ireland’s greatest-ever boxers celebrated Crocker’s coming out party and says the win over McKenna will pave the way to headlining in Belfast.

“Lewis Crocker really came of age in his win over Tyrone McKenna and I think he can now go on to lead the charge for the big nights in Belfast,” he said.

Speaking online he called for people to get behind a fighter as he progresses from prospect to contender.