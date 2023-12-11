Maisey Rose Courtney looked to fight Kristina O’Hara McCafferty in Dublin

Maisey Rose Courtney may just see Kristina O’Hara McCafferty as her ticket to Croke Park.

The Matchroom prospect revealed she had looked to fight the talented Belfast starlet on the recent Cameron-Taylor 2 bill, hoping the match-up would secure a slot on another major Dublin fight card.

The bout never materialized, but is one the Londoner would be open to in the future, making it safe to assume she may explore it as a Croke Park option.

“I asked for the fight on the Taylor Cameron rematch, thought would be good to fight another Irish girl, but nothing came out of it,” Courtney, who fought Waterford’s Katie Radomska in Dublin on May 20, told Irish-boxing.com.

Commonwealth medal winner O’Hara-McCafferty is not on the 23-year-old’s hit list per se, it’s more she felt an Irish opponent would increase her chances of a return to a Matchroom Dublin card.

“I’d fight anyone, whoever is next on the list for me I’ll fight,” she responded speaking more generally when asked about a future fight.

“I’ve not seen much of her, she’s got a winning record. A few people have said her name to me about a possible fight,” she continues before emphatically answering the ‘who wins’ question.

“I’m beating anyone in my way.”

A fight between the pair now seems less likely, as O’Hara McCafferty has signed for Frank Warren and is Queensberry and TNT Sports aligned. However, Irish fans will be happy to see the Belfast minimumweight’s name being mentioned by others, as it suggests her profile and reputation are growing.

In terms of Courtney she may not need an Irish opponent to justify her slot on a Dublin card, particularly one as big as Croke Park if it happens.

The respect she has shown Radomska after their May clash won her some Irish boxing respect and her lively manner around Cameron-Taylor 2 earned her further Irish fight favour. Indeed, it’s possibly at the stage where outside of fighting an Irish fighter the Irish boxing family would lend her their support.

“Dublin is the best place I’ve ever been too,” she says reflecting on her stays here.

“The atmosphere is unreal the best I’ve ever seen. To see how much they get behind KT and support her is amazing, it’s something I dream of!

“Kate is a good mate of mine,” she adds when discussing her Radomska relationship. “She’s helped me put bundles after our fight in Dublin. With sparring and stuff like that. She helped me out massively with sparring for the Gemma Ruegg fight. A lovely woman, wish her the best always.”