Marching toward a world title – Sean McComb believes he’s in eliminator teritory

Sean McComb believes he could be just two wins away from a world title shot.

The Belfast light-welterweight successfully defended his WBO light welterweight European title on the Conlan-Gill card in Belfast early this month.

The victory over former gym mate, Sam Maxwell came courtesy of a career-best performance and is a win and display ‘The Public Nuisance’ feels will move him very close to a world title fight.

The fighter, who has successfully rebuilt from his surprise defeat to a resurgent Gavin Gwyne, wants big fights and wants them soon.

“I’m looking for big fights and I hope this pushes me into a world title eliminator,” he said after the win.

“I was ranked eighth before this with the WBO and I’m hoping the defence pushes me up to five or six and I’ll be knocking on the door for a world title in the next two fights.”

Speaking on the atmosphere on a night that also hosted fights for his former Holy Trinity amateur teammates, Caoimhin Agyarko and Lewis Crocker, he added: “The atmosphere was great and the crowds came out early – they were real Belfast boxing supporters and it was a pleasure to box in front of them. I was very disciplined, it was a very mature performance so I’m happy.”