‘Not a fair match’ – Angry Chantelle Cameron says she was fighting more than Katie Taylor in Dublin

Chantelle Cameron suggests she was up against more than just Katie Taylor in Dublin last month.

Cameron lost her undisputed light welterweight status, her four world titles and her unbeaten record when Taylor avenged her May defeat to the English fighter in a 3Arena hosted classic.

Noise from Cameron’s camp directly after the reverse suggested they were unhappy with the officiating among other things – and it appears that wasn’t a heat-of-the-moment stance.

Speaking after having time to cool off, the Jamie Moore-trained fighter is still crying foul.

The 32-year-old, whose team bemoaned holding and use of the head after Taylor’s historic win, isn’t happy with how the fight was reffed or judged and is also upset with how the officials were selected.

“It wasn’t just me and Katie in that ring. If it was, I’d take the loss and say the better women won on the night,” the 32-year-old told BBC Northampton.

“I had everything against me. The ref on the night . . . it was such a high status fight, why would you put in a referee that no-one had heard of.

“That’s not my job, it’s my job to fight. I don’t look into who’s reffing, who’s judging. I’m just frustrated – if I could turn back the hands of time, I would make sure that was all looked into. I’ve learnt my lesson.”

Cameron’s thoughts on the fight are still from her first-hand experience. She admits she is too ‘angry’ to watch it back just yet.

“It’s not the time to watch it back at the minute because it will just make me more and more angry, so for the time being, I’m just going to let it settle a bit,” she said.

With the former Team GB amateur being very vocal about how upset she was to have to return to Dublin for the November rematch and her team initially suggesting the rubber match should take place in the Middle East, there were concerns she may refuse an offer of a stadium fight in Ireland this summer.

However, where the fight happens doesn’t seem to matter, she just wants the chance to win back her titles.

“I want the trilogy, it doesn’t matter where it is. She’s the champion now and I’ve just got to do what I’ve got to do to make sure it happens, and I’ll accept anything. I want that fight and I want my belts back.

“I need to get a belt so I can bring it back to Northampton and fight in front of my home town, my friends, my family, a homecoming.

Dublin, Ireland – November 26: Katie Taylor v Chantelle Cameron, Undisputed Super-Lightweight World Title Fight. 26 November 2023 Picture By Mark Robinson Matchroom Boxing Chantelle Cameron with Cut to the Head

“I’ll get a belt back. I’ve got the champion mindset. I don’t think it was a fair match, the belts were snatched off me by not just Katie, there was a lot of stuff going on outside the ring.

“I’m determined now to kind of fight everyone, I feel it’s me against the world now.”