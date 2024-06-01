Jennifer Lehane defeats Euro gold medalist to move within touching distance of Olympic spot

Jennifer Lehane is one way from the Olympics.

The DCU BC bantamweight is just nine minutes away from a place on the plane to Paris with a career-best win in Thailand this morning.

Lehane defeated Anastasiia Kovalchuk a European Championship gold medal winner from Ukraine, who also boasts a 7-0 record as a professional to take a huge step along the Path to Paris.

The 25-year-old southpaw took a split decision win after boxing beautifully against decorated opposition.

Standing between the Ashbourne native and Olympic qualification is Hungary’s Hanna Lakotar, who she fights tomorrow.

Three more Irish fighter’s will look to progress to within a win of the Paris 2024 Games today.

Grainne Walsh, Martin McDonagh and Aidan Walsh are all through the ropes in Bangkok.

Photo Credit Tara Robins/Joe Walsh

TEAM

50kg Daina Moorehouse, Enniskerry BC, Co. Wicklow

54kg Jennifer Lehane, DCU Boxing Club, Dublin

66kg Grainne Walsh, St. Mary’s BC, Tallaght, Dublin

51kg Sean Mari, Monkstown BC, Dublin

71kg Aidan Walsh, Holy Family Golden Gloves BC, Belfast

80kg Kelyn Cassidy, Saviour’s Crystal, Waterford.

92+kg Martin McDonagh, Galway Boxing Club.