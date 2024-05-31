Four Irish fighters in Olympic Qualification action today

Four Irish boxers bid to get within touching distance of an Olympic spot today.

Jennifer Lehane, Martin McDonagh and Daina Moorehouse all contest last 16 bouts, while Aidan Walsh will begin his second chance journey.

Bantamweight Lehane is first up, the DCU boxer takes on Anastasiia Kovalchuk in bout 3 of Ring B’s Afternoon Session, meaning she should be in action at around 7.45am, Irish Time.

Super heavyweight McDonagh returns for his second bout of the tournament when he contests against Bulgaria’s Peter Rumenov Belberov in Bout 12 of Ring A’s Afternoon Session.

McDonagh is expected in the ring around 9.30am, Irish time.

Daina Moorehouse will look to make it two wins from two when she fights Guatemala’s Aylin Jamez. The Enniskerry 50kg boxer should be in the ring around 1pm Irish time.

Walsh contests the first of two box-off bouts for the 5th quota place in the 71kg weight class. The Belfast fighter meets Cuba’s Jorge Cuellar in Bout 11 at 2.45pm, Irish time.

TEAM

50kg Daina Moorehouse, Enniskerry BC, Co. Wicklow

54kg Jennifer Lehane, DCU Boxing Club, Dublin

66kg Grainne Walsh, St. Mary’s BC, Tallaght, Dublin

51kg Sean Mari, Monkstown BC, Dublin

71kg Aidan Walsh, Holy Family Golden Gloves BC, Belfast

80kg Kelyn Cassidy, Saviour’s Crystal, Waterford.

92+kg Martin McDonagh, Galway Boxing Club.