Callum Walsh vs Craig O’Brien to top stacked Dublin fight card

Callum Walsh will come home in a very interesting clash with Craig O’Brien this September.

Irish-boxing.com understands the UFC’s favourite boxer will fight the popular inner City Dub on top of a stacked arena card in the second half of September.

The LA-based Crok fighter has hinted at a homecoming since late last year and revealed it was all systems go with regards to a fight in Ireland after defeating Carlos Ortiz Cervantes in America in the Spring.

Initially, there was a suggestion Cork would host the Cobh native’s return and Kildare’s Dennis Hogan was a name mentioned as potential opposition.

However, the UFC Fight Pass broadcast bill will take place in Dublin with both the 3Arena and the RDS being mentioned – and rather than ‘The Hurricane’, ‘The Fastest Rising Star’ in boxing will face ‘The Iron’ O’Brien.

Considering he is the younger fighter with real momentum courtesy of his activity, the 360 Promotions man will be favourite, although Celtic Warrior Gym operator O’Brien is respected as one of the more naturally talented boxers on the Irish domestic scene.

The 34-year-old, recent college graduate, who ended two years out of the ring in March, is also the last man to win the Irish light middleweight title, and despite the fact he has never defended it, still sees himself as the champion. It’s quite possible the green strap could be on the line on a fight night Dana White has pushed for.

The rumour mill suggests domestic titles will also be on the line on the undercard and some Dubs with crossover potential will fight in front of the cameras again.

Speaking recently UFC boss man White said: “Callum Walsh is coming home in his next fight.”

While the Tom Loeffler mentored Freddie Roach trained fighter said: “Well, they told me a date, but I am not going to say anything until it’s confirmed. Hopefully, my next fight will be back home. That date is soon enough.”