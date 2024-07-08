Out of the blue late notice title fight for Steven Ward

Steven Ward returns to title action after taking a late-notice fight in Dubai.

‘The Quietman’ has agreed to fight German-based Albanian Juergen Uldedaj on July 19.

The IBF International Cruiserweight Title will be on the line when the pair box live on DAZN.

It’s an out-of-the-blue opportunity for the Belfast fighter after Italian Claudio Squeo was forced out through injury.

However, Ward is always in the gym and thus always in shape, and his experience and resume suggest he will be a much bigger threat to Uldedaj than Squeo.

Ward for the first time since he lost to Kamshybek Kunkabayev in Kazakhstan in December 2021 when he defeated Perry Howe on the Breakout card in Belfast earlier this year.

The 33-year-old assured that he was back for good and had big fight plans.

It was assumed he may look to go the British title route but a fight for a title that should come with a world ranking has presented itself- and Ward accepted.

Uldedaj comes into the fight on the back of a solid win over Damir Beljo but doesn’t have a fight CV that will frighten former BUI Celtic Champion Ward.