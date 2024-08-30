Lewis Crocker – Paddy Donovan is ‘MADE’ and will ‘land in Ireland’

Official confirmation of a mouthwatering all Irish class between Paddy Donovan and Lewis Crocker is incoming, hints Eddie Hearn.

The Matchroom boss says the Limerick versus Belfast clash is all but ‘made’ and should be confirmed as done very soon.

The Essex fight maker also suggested the fight will take place in Ireland and Irish-boxing.com understanding the Conlan Boxing November card is the likely destination for one of the most eagerly anticpated all Irish fights in recent history.

“Crocker versus Donovan looks like it going to get made,” Hearn told IFL TV.

“It will land in Ireland and you’ll find out more very soon.”

Birmingham, UK: Lewis Crocker v Conah Walker, Welterweight Contest 22 June 2024 Picture By Mark Robinson Matchroom Boxing Lewis Crocker wins

Billy Nelson trained Crocker and the Andy Lee mentored Donovan have been on a collision course since they shared the same card in January.

Speaking at the time, Matchroom CEO Frank Smith said the fight should happen as soon as possible with Chairman Hearn singing off the same hymn sheet.

However, the potential rivals contested different fights over the summer, with Donovan defeating Lewis Ritson and Crocker overcoming the challenge of Connah Walker.

Both remained open to meeting in the ring post those victories, although the Limerick side of the potential match-up claimed he didn’t want to go to Belfast and there was rumour the stylish southpaw would take another big fight in the meantime.

However, it now seems as if the pair will fight next and ‘The Real Deal’ will have to travel up to Belfast.