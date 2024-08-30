Blood Guts and GLORY – Tony Bates makes a successful return in Russia

There was blood guts and ultimately glory for Tony Bates in Russia tonight.

The Clondalkin native took to the pro ring for the first time since 2018 and just the third time since 2014 on a REN TV Fight Club super series card at the Ice Palace in Cherepovets – and upset the odds to register a huge out-of-the-blue win.

Bates took on Russian-based Armenian Edgar Ghukasyan on a card that also hosted a fight between Sean Turner and Kevin Johnson and came away with a majority points win.

‘The Irish Physco’, who was once a massive prospect in Australia but is now back in Dublin and training out of Crumlin, looked a bit rusty in the first albeit game and ate some big left hooks.

Good body work in the second brought him back into the fight in the second and it looked as Ghukasyan was feeling the effects come the third.

Bates carried a cut into the fourth but showed the power that had secured him nine knockouts by hurting his opponent in the last. The stoppage didn’t come but the Dub was handed a majority decision win.

Checkout Bates brilliant Rocky Road interview here.

The victory sees Bates remain undefeated and improve to 13(9)-0-1. The victory should also see him invited back to Russia where he will be handed more opportunities. If he will be afforded the chance to fight on the Irish domestic scene remains to be seen.

Outside of all things squared circle it’s a moment of huge significance for the boxer who fell on extremely hard times whilst in Australia and has changed his life around in recent years.