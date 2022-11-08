Debut Date – Tommy Hyde confirms pro bow

Tommy Hyde will punch for pay for the first time on December 1.

The exciting prospect was set to debut on the top of a show in Cork in the spring only for the bill to be cancelled.

‘Findings’ in his MRI meant the popular young prospect wasn’t clear to fight and at that stage, his career was ‘terminated’ and the proposed April 2 Beginning Card called off.

However, within days it was confirmed Hyde was given the ‘all clear’ and that he ‘is 100% healthy’, the issue revolving around his ‘reaction to an antibiotic’ taken when he was much younger.

There was rumour a Hyde topped Cork card may be back on the cards for later in the year but it’s been all quiet on the debut front since.

Until now that is, just a week after it was revealed the well-supported son of respected fight maker Gary Hyde was heading to America to train, his debut was confirmed.

The three-time Irish champion will fight at Sioux Falls in South Dakota on December 1 against a yet-to-be-confirmed opponent, fighting without the vest for the first time on a 15th Round Promotions card.

Speaking online Hyde confirmed:

“I’m really excited to announce I’ll be making my professional debut on December 1st in Sioux Falls, South Dakota. The last 7 months have been very frustrating but I stayed dedicated and kept training every day. I am working hard here in Springfield, Massachusetts and I’ll be ready to put on a show in Sioux Falls!!”

Hyde, who to many fight fans was the kid that lived the dream of traveling the world in the corner of the likes of Hassan N’Dam and Guillermo Rigondeaux, whom his father managed, enjoyed underage and Intermediate Irish success and was most recently a part of a very interesting Elite light-heavyweight scene.

He now joins fellow former amateurs of note Joe Ward, Tony Browne, and Thomas O’Toole in the pro ranks and could well be joined by Emmett Brennan soon.