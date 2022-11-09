Cameron wants Paddys Day Undisputed v Undisputed Katie Taylor battle

Chantelle Cameron [17(8)-0] has proposed a battle of Undisputed fighters and says she is willing to come to Dublin to fight Katie Taylor [22(6)-0].

The English fighter has suggested a St Patrick’s Day showdown with the Irish Icon at Croke Park.

Cameron was crowned the undisputed light welterweight champion of the world last weekend after defeating former Taylor foe Jessica McCaskill via a unanimous decision in Abu Dhabi.

The Northampton native, a former stablemate of Carl Frampton, has now set her sights on becoming a two-weight undisputed world champ and wants a clash with the Wicklow wonder woman.

She tweeted: “March 17th Croke Park Katie Taylor Undisputed v Undisputed If the Serrano rematch don’t happen. I’ll be free.”

AND NEW! 👑@ChantelleCam defeats the current welterweight undisputed champion Jessica McCaskill to become the undisputed 140-pound champ. #CameronMcCaskill #BivolZurdo pic.twitter.com/pfpdPTf0FX — ESPN Ringside (@ESPNRingside) November 5, 2022

Cameron has long since expressed a desire to fight trailblazer Taylor and her coach now argues she has proved herself a more than worthy opponent.

Jamie Moore believes a battle of Undisputed’s would be ‘unbelievable’.

“She’s building a legacy for herself now, and for a long time she’s wanted a fight like a Katie Taylor fight,” said the former Irish champion.

“She’s in that argument now. There’s no denying that Katie Taylor vs Chantelle Cameron, Undisputed vs Undisputed is an unbelievable fight.”

Team Taylor are currently exploring a summer showdown at GAA Headquarters but Amanda Serrano is the preferred option in terms of an opponent.