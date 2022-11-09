Joe Ward to fight French Revolution in the Garden

Joe Ward [7(4)-1(1)] will take a French test on Saturday, December 10.

The three-time European gold medal winner will fight New York-based French fighter Frederic Julan [12(10)-1] at Madison Square Garden.

The Jimmy Payne-trained talent was initially scheduled to try and quash the ‘French Revolution’ on the proposed Jake Paul versus Hasim Rahman Jr card in July.

However, that entire bill fell through and the pair now fight on the undercard of the Top Rank promoted Teofimo Lopez versus Jose “Sniper” Pedraza topped card.

The French light heavy suffered a surprise first-career defeat last time out but will look to return to winning ways this week, The 34-year-old who fights Decarlo Perez in Atlantic City on Friday boasts a solid record regardless. Indeed, his slate suggests he represents the West Meath talent’s toughest test to date.

Before defeat to Khainell Wheeler last year the southpaw was unbeaten with 10 stoppage wins from his 11 fights.

For ‘Mighty Joe’ it’s his second fight of the year and his fourth trip to the Garden where he will be hoping to steal the show on a high-profile card.