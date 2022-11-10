David ‘Bomber’ Kennedy targets Elites after returning with a Senior bang

‘The Bomber’ came back to boxing with a bang.

David ‘Bomber’ Kennedy returned to competitive amateur action after a six-year absence earlier this year, quickly found his rhythm, and is now an 80kg National Senior Champion with Elite ambitions.

The Gorey talent had his hand raised in the National Stadium after taming Raging Bull’s Luke Walsh in last Friday’s decider.

It wasn’t the first time the Wexford 27-year-old celebrated success on the South Circular Road and he is hopeful it won’t be the last.

The light heavyweight, who won three underage Irish titles and represented his country at European underage level before stepping away from the sport in his early 20s, says he is back for good.

The latest big Kennedy out of the Leinster fight town – recently retired heavyweight Niall Kennedy also represented the club with distinction – plans to enter the elites at the weight division currently ruled by Kelyn Cassidy and may even weigh up pro options.

“I’m back for good now,” he tells Irish-boxing.com.

“I’ll finish out the season at amateur and then I’ll see what the options are,” he adds before throwing his hat in for the Elites.

“I’m going to enter the Elites. It’s a big step up, there are going to be a lot of good fighters in them but this I where I want to be. I want to be mixing it with the best of them.”

Taking time to reflect, Kennedy was happy to rejoice in his win.

“Winning the tournament was an unbelievable feeling. It took lots of late nights and early mornings to get ready for it. It was great that the hard work paid off. The last time I boxed at National level I think was Youth 2. I thought I performed somewhat well In the tournament but the beauty about boxing is you can always get better.”

The win was also Gorey’s first at the level in a decade. The last man to bring a Senior – then Intermediate – title back to the club was Kennedy’s coach and cousin Niall Murray.