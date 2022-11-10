MMA name reveals Late Late Toy Show dream to Katie Taylor

Popular MMA journalist Ariel Helwani dreams of appearing on RTE’s Late Late Show Toy Show.

The MMA Hour presenter recently had Irish Icon Katie Taylor on the show and after discussing topics like her most recent win, Croke Park, Amanda Serrano, and Cris Cyborg, he brought up the Toy Show.

It seems the Canadian is a massive fan of the program which marks the start of the Christmas season for soo many families.

Helwani had previously said he wished that a similar show existed in America following Taylor’s appearance on the 2019 edition of the family show.

The undisputed lightweight champion of the world surprised fan Ella Thompson, who has since gone on to record underage amateur success, and it struck a chord with the MMA host at the time.

Speaking to Taylor following her recent victory over Argentina’s Karen Elizabeth Carabajal he brought the Ryan Tubridy presented show up again and revealed he would love to visit Montrose and appear on the show.

“I love it. My dream is to be on it. If they want me on the Toy Show, I’d be happy to fly over for it. It’s just tremendous. There’s nothing wholesome like that over here. We don’t have that type of programming in America.

Love this show. Wish we had something so wholesome in America. https://t.co/rWe4DxXh0V — Ariel Helwani (@arielhelwani) November 30, 2019

“I think it’s tremendous and when you come on with the little kids and they’re all excited to meet you, it’s amazing and it just shows a glimpse into the connection you have with your countrymates. It’s just amazing.”

Taylor isn’t the only Irish lightweight to make someone’s dream come true on the show. Decked out in her Lion King best the Dublin favourite and self-confessed Late Late Toy show fan, Kellie Harrington surprised two best friends on the show last year.