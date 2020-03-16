Five Irish fighters in Olympic qualifying action today

Five Irish boxers are in action on Day 3 of the European qualifiers for Tokyo 2020 in London today- and two have the chance of securing Tokyo places.

Belfast quartet Brendan Irvine, Carly McNaul, Kurt Walker and Aidan Walsh and Laois middle Michael Nevin are between the ropes.

The doors close at the Copper Box, but a direct path to Tokyo is open for two of the team.

Irvine and Walker box for places at the 32nd Olympiad in the evening session which begins at 6pm.

McNaul, Walsh and Nevin take to the ring in the afternoon session which begins at 12 noon.

Ireland experienced mixed fortunes in yesterdays bouts at the 43-nation tournament.

Dubliners Emmet Brennan, George Bates and Kiril Afanasev advanced but Cork welter Christina Desmond bowed out.

Bernard Dunne, IABA High-Performance Director, hailed today’s performances.

“We got four athletes in and three victories and the other athlete was just beaten,” he said.

“I think everybody performed as best they could and that’s all we can ask of them. Today was hectic; tomorrow is a continuation of that.

“We’re very much focussed on getting our tactical plan correct and the guys being able to implement it. If they perform, I have no doubt that they will get what they are looking for.”

European Qualifiers for Tokyo 2020

Copperbox Arena London March 13/24

Last

March 15

Last 32

63kg George Bates (Ireland) beat Leon Dominguez (Spain) RSCI1

81kg Emmet Brennan (Ireland) beat Radenko Tomic (Bosnia & Herzegovina) RSC2

91kg Kiril Afanasev (Ireland) beat Begadze Nikoloz (Georgia) 4-1

Last

16

69kg Christina Desmond (Ireland) lost to Angela Carina (Italy) 0-5

March 16

Last 32

69kg Aidan Walsh (Ireland) v Pavel Kamanin (Spain)

75kg Michael Nevin (Ireland) v Pas der Van (Netherlands)

Last 16

52kg Brendan Irvine (Ireland) v Istavan Szaka (Hungary)

51kg Carly McNaul (Ireland) v Charley Davison (Team Great Britain)

57kg Kurt Walker (Ireland) v Hamsat Shadolov (Germany)

March 17

Last 16

57kg Michaela Walsh (Ireland) v Mona Mestian (France)

60kg Kellie Harrington (Ireland) v Aneta Rygielska (Poland)

63kg George Bates (Ireland) v Kiril Rusonov (Bulgaria) or Javid Chalabiyev (Azerbaijan)

75kg Aoife O’Rourke (Ireland) v Viktoriya Kebikava (Belarus)

81kg Emmet Brennan (Ireland) v Uke Smajli (Switzerland)

91kg Kiril Afanasev (Ireland) V Emanual Reyes (Spain)

March 18

Last 16

91kg+ Dean Gardiner (Ireland) v Petar Belberov (Bulgaria)

Irish squad

(Olympic qualification standard in brackets)

Male

52kg Brendan Irvine (St Paul’s, Antrim) Cpt (Top 8)

57kg Kurt Walker (Canal, Antrim) (Top 8)

63kg George Bates (St Mary’s, Dublin) (Top 8)

69kg Aidan Walsh (Monkstown, Antrim) (Top 6)

75kg Michael Nevin (Portlaoise, Laois) (Top 6)

81kg Emmet Brennan (Dublin Docklands) (Top 6)

91kg Kiril Afanasev (Smithfield, Dublin) (Top 4)

91+kg Dean Gardiner (Clonmel, Tipperary) (Top 4)

Female

51kg Carly McNaul (Ormeau Road, Belfast) (Top 6)

57kg Michaela Walsh (Monkstown, Antrim) (Top 6)

60kg Kellie Harrington (St Mary’s, Dublin) (Top 6)

69kg Christina Desmond (Fr Horgan’s, Cork, Garda BC) (Top 5)

75kg Aoife O’Rourke (Castlerea, Roscommon) (Top 4)

High-Performance Director: Bernard Dunne

Coaches: Zaur Antia, John Conlan, Dmitry Dimitruk