Logo



Navigation

Kirill thrills – Afanasev continues along the road to Tokyo

By | on March 15, 2020 |
Amateur Headline News News
This image has an empty alt attribute; its file name is liffey-crane-hire-1.jpg

Kirill Afanasev produced the performance of the day to progress along the road to Tokyo.

The Smithfield heavyweight drew Georgians’ light heavyweight best, Begadze Nikoloz in the first round, but managed to better his counterpart to move within two wins of Olympic qualification.

The Dubliner’s opponent had quality and asked questions, but Afanasev had answers and came out victorious after three entertaining rounds.

Afanasev showed guts when required and guile when that was the quality most needed and is now just two wins away from a place in the 2020 Olympics.

A high paced first round was hard to score. Nikoloz seemed to establish his southpaw jab first, but Afanasev was forcing the pace.

Afanasev looked to bang the straight right to the chest and body of his opponent in the second. It looked to have reaped dividend, but the Georgian was still capable of flashes of class and could have landed enough eye catching shots to make the round close again.

Both fighters tired in the third, understandably so considering the pace of the fight, but Afanasev still looked to have the power to do damage.

He did hurt Nikoloz with two big right hands, but much to his credit the Georgian was able to enjoy success when he regrouped.

One of four Irish fighters in action on Sunday did finish the stronger and some check left hooks and well timed right hands won him the round.

It’s Romanian Cristian Filip next for Afanasev. Win on Tuesday and he would have to overturn a 4-1 split loss to Bulgarian Radoslav Pantaleev from last year’s Worlds to ensure an Olympic place.

dpg

Recent Posts

Author Description

Irish-boxing.com contributor for 15 years and editor for the past decade. Have been covering boxing for over 16 years and writing about sport for a living for 19 years. Former Assistant Sports editor for the Gazette News Paper Group and former Tallaght Voice Sports Editor. Have had work published in publications around the world when working as a freelance journalist. Also co-founder of Junior Sports Media and Leinster Rugby PRO of the Year winner. email: [email protected]

Comments are closed.

Archives

We here at Irish-boxing.com believe in boxing. For 19 years we have been supporting the sport and sharing news with regard to Irish boxing around the world for free. We are happy to be an essential cog in the sport on this island, but now we need your support. If you're able to and appreciate what we do please support Irish-boxing.com for as little as €1. Every reader contribution big or small is so valuable to us and allows us to continue to support boxing.


advertise with us

advertise with us
© 2015. All Rights Reserved. Junior Sports Media