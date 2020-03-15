‘Continue as planned’ – Katie Taylor vs Serrano ‘safe’ for now

Promoter Eddie Hearn is hopeful the Manchester card that includes Katie Taylor versus Amanda Serrano will go ahead as planned.

Concerns with regard to all shows have arisen due to the COVID-19 outbreak and while he can’t say for certain what planned Matchroom shows will go ahead, Hearn is taking a ‘business as usual’ approach.

That’s the case for the Dillian Whyte versus Alexander Povetkin Pay Per View card that acts as the home for the ‘biggest female fight of all time’.

There was also talk of Jason Quigley fighting Jack Cullen at middleweight in the Manchester Arena on the same May 2 night – and if that is made as is it will go ahead on the card.

“We understand that things can change at any moment,” he told Sky Sports of the ongoing situation regarding the COVID-19 outbreak.

“In an hour, tomorrow, next week. We hope a lot of the deeper stuff into the summer will be good to go. Stuff that’s 11 weeks, eight weeks, Joshua – 16 weeks. Nobody knows, that’s the truth.

“We just have to continue as planned. Obviously fighters have got to fight, but at the same time the safety of the fans and spectators and everybody in general has got to be taken into consideration.

“I kind of feel like it’s one that’s going to be taken out of our hands. You’ve seen in America, in Germany, in Spain, in Italy, where they have reduced the number of people that’s allowed on site.

“There is the option to stage certain fights behind closed doors. Top Rank tried to do that yesterday before they got shut down.

“For me, the bigger shows don’t work like that. We’re a sport that’s built on passion and energy and the moment. To do that in an empty arena is going to be very, very difficult.”