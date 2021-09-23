Confident Kate Radomska wants KO win in debut test

Kate Radomska is confident she will make fight fans sit up and take note by passing a debut test with flying colours this weekend.

The straight-talking Waterford flyweight punches for pay for the first time against a two-time European minimumweight title challenger on Sam Kynoch’s latest Glasgow show.

The former St Paul’s amateur knows Hungarian Judit Hachibold [5(2)-11(1)-2] is anything but a free debut hit but is happy that, that is the case.

The 30-year-old former kickboxer is delighted she has been handed a chance to show what she is capable of, make a statement and take an early stride forward.

“I mean, all fights are tough as a professional boxer, or should be anyway. Is this tough? Absolutely. Is this something I am ready for? 100 percent and I will show this on fight night come Friday,” Radomska told Irish-boxing.com.

“I’m more than ready. Both physically and mentally I’ve never felt so good and Friday I’ll announce myself on the scene. It’s my time!”

Hachibold represents a tough debut – particularly over six rounds and particularly for a kickboxing convert.

The ‘Tigerres’ is well travelled, very experienced and was deemed good enough to challenge for the EBU European minimum title on two occasions.

The 28-year-old lost both those fights and generally suffers defeat when she steps up but does go the distance and has round robbing capabilities.

It’s the kind of fight CV that excites the latest Déise addition to the pro scene.

Speaking about her opponent Radomska agrees that “she’s a tough girl who’s been around a long time and had a lot of fights, I expect her to come to fight, which is what I want, so I can showcase what I’ve been working on in camp with Noel [Callan] and Will [Jones].”

However, the Polish-born puncher doesn’t just want to win.

“Get the W first and foremost but if the opportunity comes I’d love a stoppage,” she admits.

If Radomska can impress straight off the bat she is confident she can secure big fights in a short space of time, particularly in the women’s flyweight division.

“I think moving quick is a given at my weight as there are so few girls around, so as soon as my team feels the time is right to push for my first title I’ll be ready.”

Radomska has relocated to London and prepared alongside Hannah Rankin for her paid bow.

“Camp has gone really well,” she explains.

“I moved to London for the last two weeks of this camp and I’d like to thank my coaches at the Edge gym in Essex, Will Jones and John Sparks, for all they have done for me.”

“Thanks to my manager Robbie Flynn for everything he’s doing and a special thanks to my head trainer Noel Callan for taking me under his wing and inviting me to join up with world ranked Hannah Rankin. Hannah is mid-way through camp for her WBA World title fight on November 5th so the experience I’ve gained has seriously been invaluable.”