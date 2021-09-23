Anthony Cacace set for BT broadcast Brum Bonanza Battle

Anthony Cacace [19(7)-1(0)] has secured a second 2021 fight date after being confirmed on the Brum Bonanza card.

The British Champion will fight at the Utilita Arena in Birmingham alongside some of Queensbury’s latest crop of emerging names on November 6.

An opponent has yet to be officially confirmed for the British champion but promoter Frank Warren has recently said he wanted a known name, that would help the natural talent progress along the road to a 2022 world title shot, next for Cacace.

How big a name they can get in just over a month remains to be seen but it is positive to see the 32-year-old out regardless.

Having finally got the long drawn-out Lyon Woodstock defence out of the way – at the fourth attempt – this allows Cacace to put further distance between himself and that fight.

He will be presented with a fresh and potentially progressive challenge whilst being handed another chance to impress.

The bout also allows the former Irish champion a rare chance at regular activity, the previously misfortunate super feather will fight with less than a three-month break for the first time since 2016.

After defeating Woodstock in extremely impressive fashion last time out, Cacace called for a fight with promotional stablemate and world-ranked former Declan Geraghty foe Archie Sharp.

The English fighter wasn’t confirmed on the show and it’s very unlikely Warren will pit the pair against each other as early as November. What looks like an inevitable meeting would be afforded more lead-in time and would be announced with a great deal of hype.

Speaking directly after his win over Woodstock Cacace said: “Where are you, Archie? Have your b**** dropped or what?”

“He thinks he’s number one, he thinks he’s the big shot. Get him here now. Next fight, why not.

“I beat Archie every day of the week and twice on a Sunday.

Reflecting on the successful defence of his title he said: “I am happy enough.

“I would have liked to get the stoppage but the win was more important to me than anything else.

“But the more fights I have the better I will be. Lyon is a hard man. I hurt both my hands early and I will have to see what they’re like.

“It feels great to get back and get the win.”