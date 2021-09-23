Lone Lightweight Amy Broadhurst expected more challengers for Irish title

The fact Amy Broadhurst will pick up her second Elite title (and nineteenth Irish title in total) at the National Stadium next week without having to throw a punch won’t detract from the success.

The decorated Louth favourite was the only fighter to enter the lightweight competition for the second year running and, as a result, will pick up another national crown without having to compete.

The young talent admits there is a bittersweet element to the success but remains determined to take real pride in the achievement nonetheless.

Broadhurst reveals her father and coach, Tony, explains it best, pointing out as the sole fighter fit, ready and willing to fight she has earned the title and thus is as worthy as any other champion.

“It’s always great winning an Irish title,” Broadhurst told Irish-boxing.com.

“But yes, it’s bittersweet as I would love to box to win the Irish title rather than win it via walkover. This is my second Irish title in a row on walkover which is annoying, but my Dad has always told me as long as I’ve put in the work and done everything right then the rest is out of my control.

“That’s what I done, I put in the work and unfortunately even though I’m not boxing I still feel like I worked for it.

“This is number 19. I’m not 100% sure what the record is but I could possibly be up there with holding the most Irish titles. But as I said am not totally sure but what an achievement that would be if that was the case.”

Broadhurst represented Ireland at 64kg in the 2018 Worlds in India where she was a shockingly bad decision away from securing a bronze medal.

There are two entries at light welter this year – Eve Woods and Gillian Duffy – but entering at the higher weight was not a consideration for Broadhurst who believed that there would be entries at lightweight. Current Olympic champion Kellie Harrington competes at the 60kg mark while there is also the likes of Isabella Hughes and any number of fresh new young talents coming through.

“The thought never came into our minds,” reasons Broadhurst when asked about the potential of competing at light welterweight [which is now at 63kg, down from 64kgs].

“We genuinely thought there would be more in at 60kg. With Covid and Irish boxing being at a standstill for 18 months we thought there would be a few up and coming that would have entered.”

“By the time the final entries came out it was too late the change weights otherwise I would have jumped to 63kg for a fight.”

Broadhurst is coming to these championships sharp having been part of Team Ireland’s Olympic training camp in Japan. Prior to the seven qualified boxers heading to Tokyo, the Dundalk southpaw and Lisa O’Rourke trained and sparred with the team and boxers from France, USA, Germany, Holland, and Australia, in the Miyazaki camp.

‘Baby Canelo’ described how “I had a brilliant time over at the training camp and soaked up the whole experience. I had greats spars with top athletes in the world and got a taste of what the build up is like for the Olympics.”

“It did break my heart a little bit the day we said goodbye to the Olympic athletes because all I wanted was to be on that plane heading to the village. But I wouldn’t change anything for the world and would do it all over again. An opportunity and experience that will stand with me throughout my career.”