Free Agent Michael Conlan Surveys Promotional Options

Michael Conlan is a free agent.

The Belfast star is no longer with Top Rank and is weighing up his promotional options.

The Olympic medal winner signed a lucrative deal with the American powerhouse and renowned star makers back in 2016, with Hall of Fame promoter Bob Arum taking a shine ‘to the kid who gave the world the finger’.

The green carpet was rolled out for a massive debut and the former amateur of note was topping bills from day one. He progressed to world title level under their guidance and they were his promoter during both his world title fights with both Leigh Wood and Luis Alberto Lopez.

However, the fighter and promotional outfit have parted ways. It’s part of a big shake-up by Conlan who also parted with coach Adam Booth – and just like his trainer change he leaves Top Rank on good terms.

Speaking to Boxing News he said: “That fight [against Lopez] was the last fight for me [with Top Rank]. I was already out of contract, but we renegotiated a contract for that fight and there’s a grace period of negotiations before we move forward. Top Rank still want to keep me and it’s nice to hear that but at the same time I want to look at every option.”

Someone of Conlan’s talent and popularity will always have options and there is already rumour Matchroom may be interested, particularly as they work with Wood and Josh Warrington, two names at the weight.

“I’m in a point in my career where I can look at all the options and see what’s best for me and that’s what I plan to do. If it’s Top Rank, great. If they have the best options for me, fantastic. If someone else comes in [and] has better options and better plans, I’ll probably look at [them]. I’m not tied down.”