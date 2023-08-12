Fearghus Quinn promises to accept ANYONE for Irish title fight

Fearghus Quinn [7(2)-0] isn’t picky.

The BUI Celtic middleweight champion would fight anyone at the weight for an Irish title.

The Belleek native is deemed next in line for the green strap and it’s been suggested he will be handed the chance to buckle it around his waist before the year is done.

It’s also been said he will fight the winner of the September 16th Graham McCormack-Dominic Donegan rematch for the domestic honour.

That’s a rumour that hasn’t seemed to have found its way to the Conlan Boxing entertainer’s ear, not that it would matter.

Quinn, who is a fan of how the super middleweight’s are going about their business, says he would be open to all comers.

“I’d love to win an Irish title and hopefully, that can happen before the end of the year. I think I’m ready for it,” he tells Irish-boxing.com.

When asked about potential opponents he says: “Whoever they want me to fight for it I will. I’m not picky. There is no out there I’d that I’m massively interested in but if they throw a name out to fight for an Irish title I’ll accept it straight away. I’m happy to fight whoever for it.”

Quinn was speaking after he defeated Ramiro Blanco at the Falls Park on Friday. The 26-year-old didn’t have this all his own way despite winning every round but that’s something he celebrates.

“He didn’t just come and cover up, he threw shots back, and that’s what I wanted. There is loads to learn and a lot to improve on. I’m finally getting a bit of momentum going, I had a couple of years with no activity so to have four fights in 12 months is great. I want to keep building and improving. I just want to get out again as soon as possible,” he adds before revealing how happy he was to be back at the Féile.

“It’s unbelievable, the atmosphere is incredible and to be so high up the card, just before Sean it was a great experience.”