Olympic qualifier Irish fight times and how to watch

Five Irish fighters are in action across what will prove to be a very busy Conoravirus hit sporting Monday.

Despite a nigh on world wide decimation of the sporting calendar the London Olympic qualifiers still go ahead – although they do play out behind closed doors today.

Five Irish fighter will be hoping to progress along the road to Tokyo and there will be Irish interest in both of Day 3’s sessions.

Belfast quartet Brendan Irvine, Carly McNaul, Kurt Walker and Aidan Walsh and Laois middle Michael Nevin are between the ropes across the day.

You don’t have to miss any of the action as it will be broadcast live on the Olympic Channel.

Live Streaming Coverage Available Worldwide

Coverage will be available in all territories worldwide for free at olympicchannel.com and its apps for mobile and connected TV devices.

Below are today’s Irish bouts and when to tune in.

69kg Aidan Walsh (Ireland) v Pavel Kamanin (Spain) 1:45

75kg Michael Nevin (Ireland) v Pas der Van (Netherlands) 3:15

Last 16

52kg Brendan Irvine (Ireland) v Istavan Szaka (Hungary) 6:30

51kg Carly McNaul (Ireland) v Charley Davison (Team Great Britain) 12:15

57kg Kurt Walker (Ireland) v Hamsat Shadolov (Germany) 7:45

Olympic Channel LIVE Streaming Schedule: European Olympic Boxing Qualifier

Irish squad

(Olympic qualification standard in brackets)

Male

52kg Brendan Irvine (St Paul’s, Antrim) Cpt (Top 8)

57kg Kurt Walker (Canal, Antrim) (Top 8)

63kg George Bates (St Mary’s, Dublin) (Top 8)

69kg Aidan Walsh (Monkstown, Antrim) (Top 6)

75kg Michael Nevin (Portlaoise, Laois) (Top 6)

81kg Emmet Brennan (Dublin Docklands) (Top 6)

91kg Kiril Afanasev (Smithfield, Dublin) (Top 4)

91+kg Dean Gardiner (Clonmel, Tipperary) (Top 4)

Female

51kg Carly McNaul (Ormeau Road, Belfast) (Top 6)

57kg Michaela Walsh (Monkstown, Antrim) (Top 6)

60kg Kellie Harrington (St Mary’s, Dublin) (Top 6)

69kg Christina Desmond (Fr Horgan’s, Cork, Garda BC) (Top 5)

75kg Aoife O’Rourke (Castlerea, Roscommon) (Top 4)

High-Performance Director: Bernard Dunne

Coaches: Zaur Antia, John Conlan, Dmitry Dimitruk