Class Charley conquers Carly – New Team GB star proves Tokyo road block for McNaul

Charley Davison announced herself on senior scene in some style this afternoon.

The Team GB fighter was nothing short of top class at the Copper Box Arena- and instantly made herself a flyweight to watch out for with an unanimous points win after returning from a seven year absence.

Unfortunately for Team Ireland and ‘Wrecking Ball’ Carly McNaul, the victory was scored against the Belfast native.

The Ormeau Road fighter, who was drafted in to replace injured Ciere Smith for the qualifiers, pushed for the three rounds, but Davison was outstanding and progresses at her expense.

McNaul applied pressure in the first and was able to close the distance early in the stanza, but her foe started to take control as the round went on, comfortable on her toes and accurate with a southpaw back hand.

The Team GB fighter really turned on the style in the second, impressing with a languid flow.

Davison’s movement was backed up with impressive quick flurries and while McNaul pushed forward the round was always the blue corners.

Considering Davison was two rounds up she looked to play it safe in the third. The Great Britain fighter tried to dance and steer clear of trouble.

However, brave McNaul wouldn’t allow her to coast and pressed continually – and that’s when Davison’s real class became apparent.

McNaul well beaten by Britain’s Charley Davison. Tough one to consume through green-tinted glasses that one, but Davison a joy to watch. Took a six-year break from boxing and had three kids before returning last April. Boxes like she has never been away. So slick. pic.twitter.com/dD4LLq6WVU — Gavan Casey (@GavanCasey) March 16, 2020

As McNaul went in search of the fight changing shot her opponent timed her beautifully and handed the Belfast fighter two standing eight counts.

Ireland have four more fighters in action today. Up next will be Aidan Walsh, followed by Michael Nevin, Brendan Irvine and Kurt Walker.

Irish squad

(Olympic qualification standard in brackets)

Male

52kg Brendan Irvine (St Paul’s, Antrim) Cpt (Top 8)

57kg Kurt Walker (Canal, Antrim) (Top 8)

63kg George Bates (St Mary’s, Dublin) (Top 8)

69kg Aidan Walsh (Monkstown, Antrim) (Top 6)

75kg Michael Nevin (Portlaoise, Laois) (Top 6)

81kg Emmet Brennan (Dublin Docklands) (Top 6)

91kg Kiril Afanasev (Smithfield, Dublin) (Top 4)

91+kg Dean Gardiner (Clonmel, Tipperary) (Top 4)

Female

51kg Carly McNaul (Ormeau Road, Belfast) (Top 6)

57kg Michaela Walsh (Monkstown, Antrim) (Top 6)

60kg Kellie Harrington (St Mary’s, Dublin) (Top 6)

69kg Christina Desmond (Fr Horgan’s, Cork, Garda BC) (Top 5)

75kg Aoife O’Rourke (Castlerea, Roscommon) (Top 4)

High-Performance Director: Bernard Dunne

Coaches: Zaur Antia, John Conlan, Dmitry Dimitruk