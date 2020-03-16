Logo



Navigation

Class Charley conquers Carly – New Team GB star proves Tokyo road block for McNaul

By | on March 16, 2020 |
Amateur Headline News News
This image has an empty alt attribute; its file name is liffey-crane-hire-1.jpg

Charley Davison announced herself on senior scene in some style this afternoon.

The Team GB fighter was nothing short of top class at the Copper Box Arena- and instantly made herself a flyweight to watch out for with an unanimous points win after returning from a seven year absence.

Unfortunately for Team Ireland and ‘Wrecking Ball’ Carly McNaul, the victory was scored against the Belfast native.

The Ormeau Road fighter, who was drafted in to replace injured Ciere Smith for the qualifiers, pushed for the three rounds, but Davison was outstanding and progresses at her expense.

McNaul applied pressure in the first and was able to close the distance early in the stanza, but her foe started to take control as the round went on, comfortable on her toes and accurate with a southpaw back hand.

The Team GB fighter really turned on the style in the second, impressing with a languid flow.

Davison’s movement was backed up with impressive quick flurries and while McNaul pushed forward the round was always the blue corners.

Considering Davison was two rounds up she looked to play it safe in the third. The Great Britain fighter tried to dance and steer clear of trouble.

However, brave McNaul wouldn’t allow her to coast and pressed continually – and that’s when Davison’s real class became apparent.

As McNaul went in search of the fight changing shot her opponent timed her beautifully and handed the Belfast fighter two standing eight counts.

Ireland have four more fighters in action today. Up next will be Aidan Walsh, followed by Michael Nevin, Brendan Irvine and Kurt Walker.

Click HERE to see Day 3 fight times and for information on how to watch each fight.

Irish squad

(Olympic qualification standard in brackets)

Male

52kg Brendan Irvine (St Paul’s, Antrim) Cpt (Top 8)

57kg Kurt Walker (Canal, Antrim) (Top 8)

63kg George Bates (St Mary’s, Dublin) (Top 8)

69kg Aidan Walsh (Monkstown, Antrim) (Top 6)

75kg Michael Nevin (Portlaoise, Laois) (Top 6)

81kg Emmet Brennan (Dublin Docklands) (Top 6)

91kg Kiril Afanasev (Smithfield, Dublin) (Top 4)

91+kg Dean Gardiner (Clonmel, Tipperary) (Top 4)

Female

51kg Carly McNaul (Ormeau Road, Belfast) (Top 6)

57kg Michaela Walsh (Monkstown, Antrim) (Top 6)

60kg Kellie Harrington (St Mary’s, Dublin) (Top 6)

69kg Christina Desmond (Fr Horgan’s, Cork, Garda BC) (Top 5)

75kg Aoife O’Rourke (Castlerea, Roscommon) (Top 4)

High-Performance Director: Bernard Dunne

Coaches: Zaur Antia, John Conlan, Dmitry Dimitruk

dpg

Tags:

Recent Posts

Related Posts

Author Description

Irish-boxing.com contributor for 15 years and editor for the past decade. Have been covering boxing for over 16 years and writing about sport for a living for 19 years. Former Assistant Sports editor for the Gazette News Paper Group and former Tallaght Voice Sports Editor. Have had work published in publications around the world when working as a freelance journalist. Also co-founder of Junior Sports Media and Leinster Rugby PRO of the Year winner. email: [email protected]

Comments are closed.

Archives

We here at Irish-boxing.com believe in boxing. For 19 years we have been supporting the sport and sharing news with regard to Irish boxing around the world for free. We are happy to be an essential cog in the sport on this island, but now we need your support. If you're able to and appreciate what we do please support Irish-boxing.com for as little as €1. Every reader contribution big or small is so valuable to us and allows us to continue to support boxing.


advertise with us

advertise with us
© 2015. All Rights Reserved. Junior Sports Media