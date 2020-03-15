WATCH team Ireland in Olympic qualifying action HERE

Live Streaming Coverage Available Worldwide at olympicchannel.com and Olympic Channel Apps

Boxing’s road to Tokyo continues this week in London, England with the European Boxing Qualification Events for the Olympic Games Tokyo 2020. Taking place from 14 to 24 March at the Copper Box Arena, 339 athletes from 43 countries have registered to compete in 13 women’s and men’s events for 77 Olympic quota places at Tokyo 2020.

Fans can watch the action live on the Olympic Channel including all women’s and men’s bouts across all weight categories with commentary in English, Russian and Spanish.

Coverage will be available in all territories worldwide for free at olympicchannel.com and its apps for mobile and connected TV devices.

Providing commentary in English will be Ronald McIntosh alongside analyst Richie Woodhall for Ring A, and Rory Jiwani alongside analyst Tom Kirkland for Ring B. Providing commentary in Russian will be Roman Grishin on Ring A and Vadim Fursov on Ring B. Calling the action in Spanish will be Gonzalo Rodriguez Ruiz alongside analyst Sergio Martinez for Ring A and Jorge Lera calling Ring B.

The Olympic Channel’s multi-platform coverage of the Boxing Qualifiers includes live streaming of all women’s and men’s bouts across all weight categories from the first day of competition through the finals in addition to commentary in multiple languages, highlights and news.

Olympic Channel LIVE Streaming Schedule: European Olympic Boxing Qualifier

Today see’s four Irish fighters in action. Emmett Brennan dons the vest in the morning session while George Bates, Christina Desmond and Kiril Afanasev take to the ring in the evening session.



