Logo



Navigation

WATCH team Ireland in Olympic qualifying action HERE

By | on March 15, 2020 |
Amateur Headline News News Videos
This image has an empty alt attribute; its file name is liffey-crane-hire-1.jpg

Live Streaming Coverage Available Worldwide at olympicchannel.com and Olympic Channel Apps

Boxing’s road to Tokyo continues this week in London, England with the European Boxing Qualification Events for the Olympic Games Tokyo 2020. Taking place from 14 to 24 March at the Copper Box Arena, 339 athletes from 43 countries have registered to compete in 13 women’s and men’s events for 77 Olympic quota places at Tokyo 2020.

Fans can watch the action live on the Olympic Channel including all women’s and men’s bouts across all weight categories with commentary in English, Russian and Spanish.

Coverage will be available in all territories worldwide for free at olympicchannel.com and its apps for mobile and connected TV devices.

Providing commentary in English will be Ronald McIntosh alongside analyst Richie Woodhall for Ring A, and Rory Jiwani alongside analyst Tom Kirkland for Ring B. Providing commentary in Russian will be Roman Grishin on Ring A and Vadim Fursov on Ring B. Calling the action in Spanish will be Gonzalo Rodriguez Ruiz alongside analyst Sergio Martinez for Ring A and Jorge Lera calling Ring B.

The Olympic Channel’s multi-platform coverage of the Boxing Qualifiers includes live streaming of all women’s and men’s bouts across all weight categories from the first day of competition through the finals in addition to commentary in multiple languages, highlights and news.

Olympic Channel LIVE Streaming Schedule: European Olympic Boxing Qualifier

Today see’s four Irish fighters in action. Emmett Brennan dons the vest in the morning session while George Bates, Christina Desmond and Kiril Afanasev take to the ring in the evening session.

dpg


Tags:

Recent Posts

Related Posts

Author Description

Irish-boxing.com contributor for 15 years and editor for the past decade. Have been covering boxing for over 16 years and writing about sport for a living for 19 years. Former Assistant Sports editor for the Gazette News Paper Group and former Tallaght Voice Sports Editor. Have had work published in publications around the world when working as a freelance journalist. Also co-founder of Junior Sports Media and Leinster Rugby PRO of the Year winner. email: [email protected]

Comments are closed.

Archives

We here at Irish-boxing.com believe in boxing. For 19 years we have been supporting the sport and sharing news with regard to Irish boxing around the world for free. We are happy to be an essential cog in the sport on this island, but now we need your support. If you're able to and appreciate what we do please support Irish-boxing.com for as little as €1. Every reader contribution big or small is so valuable to us and allows us to continue to support boxing.


advertise with us

advertise with us
© 2015. All Rights Reserved. Junior Sports Media