Logo



Navigation

Two more Irish fighters see Corona cancellations

By | on March 15, 2020 |
Headline News News
This image has an empty alt attribute; its file name is liffey-crane-hire-1.jpg

Two more Irish fighters have been left without spring fights as a result of the Coronavirus.

Aaron McKenna and Darragh Foley’s clashes have been added to the list of Corona combat casualties.

Young prospect, McKenna was scheduled to fight on a Golden Boy card in California on March 28.

The clash would have been the 20-year-old’s first of the new year and his eleventh in total.

However, the California State Athletic Commission called off all combat sports events and the Freddy Roach trained fighter’s bout has been postponed.

Golden Boy boss Oscar De La Hoya explained: “This morning, we were informed by the California State Athletic Commission that all combative sports events have been canceled for the month of March. This is due to concerns regarding COVID-19,” said De La Hoya.

“Therefore, our March 19 and March 28 events and those scheduled at Avalon Hollywood and the Forum respectively, have officially been postponed.

‘Super’ Foley suffered a similar fate.

The 31-year-old southpaw was set to fight Top Rank prospect and World amateur medalist Fazliddin Gaibnazarov in Kazakhstan.

The Kazakh government banning all public events means his fight has now been cancelled.

“Woke up to bad news today my show in two weeks time has been cancelled due to Kazakhstan Government banning all public events. Shit news but what can you do?” explained the Australian based Dub.

The entertaining fighter also revealed the show and his Gaibnazarov fight have been rescheduled.

dpg

Recent Posts

Author Description

Irish-boxing.com contributor for 15 years and editor for the past decade. Have been covering boxing for over 16 years and writing about sport for a living for 19 years. Former Assistant Sports editor for the Gazette News Paper Group and former Tallaght Voice Sports Editor. Have had work published in publications around the world when working as a freelance journalist. Also co-founder of Junior Sports Media and Leinster Rugby PRO of the Year winner. email: [email protected]

Comments are closed.

Archives

We here at Irish-boxing.com believe in boxing. For 19 years we have been supporting the sport and sharing news with regard to Irish boxing around the world for free. We are happy to be an essential cog in the sport on this island, but now we need your support. If you're able to and appreciate what we do please support Irish-boxing.com for as little as €1. Every reader contribution big or small is so valuable to us and allows us to continue to support boxing.


advertise with us

advertise with us
© 2015. All Rights Reserved. Junior Sports Media