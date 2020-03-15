Two more Irish fighters see Corona cancellations

Two more Irish fighters have been left without spring fights as a result of the Coronavirus.

Aaron McKenna and Darragh Foley’s clashes have been added to the list of Corona combat casualties.

Young prospect, McKenna was scheduled to fight on a Golden Boy card in California on March 28.

The clash would have been the 20-year-old’s first of the new year and his eleventh in total.

However, the California State Athletic Commission called off all combat sports events and the Freddy Roach trained fighter’s bout has been postponed.

Golden Boy boss Oscar De La Hoya explained: “This morning, we were informed by the California State Athletic Commission that all combative sports events have been canceled for the month of March. This is due to concerns regarding COVID-19,” said De La Hoya.

“Therefore, our March 19 and March 28 events and those scheduled at Avalon Hollywood and the Forum respectively, have officially been postponed.

My fight is postponed until further notice. I will keep everyone updated. Thanks for all your support. Be safe everyone. pic.twitter.com/Q8WKsi6SGz — Aaron McKenna (@Aaronmckenna99) March 12, 2020

‘Super’ Foley suffered a similar fate.

The 31-year-old southpaw was set to fight Top Rank prospect and World amateur medalist Fazliddin Gaibnazarov in Kazakhstan.

The Kazakh government banning all public events means his fight has now been cancelled.

“Woke up to bad news today my show in two weeks time has been cancelled due to Kazakhstan Government banning all public events. Shit news but what can you do?” explained the Australian based Dub.

The entertaining fighter also revealed the show and his Gaibnazarov fight have been rescheduled.

