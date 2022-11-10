Big Promoters have offered Padraig McCrory Big Name fights

The IBO world title win has changed things in more ways than one for Padraig McCrory [15(9)-0].

‘The Hammer’ claimed the light heavyweight version of the strap with a stunning sixth-round knockout of Germany’s Leon Bunn in Frankfurt last month – and the transformative nature of the win has become instantly clear.

The Belfast fighter has noticed a dramatic increase in his profile as well as an increase in the number of fighters looking to fight him.

The Dee Walsh trained Conlan Boxing fighter has gone from struggling to get big names to risk fighting him to big names actively looking to make a match.

It suggests McCrory will be handed the chance to continue his impressive rise through the ranks and a big 2022 could be followed by a massive 2023.

There will be an IBO title defence at light heavyweight on the Michael Conlan topped SSE Arena, December 10 card before bigger options are explored for next year.

“The plan is to have a defence on December 10th then the biggest fights possible on 2023,” McCrory tells Irish-boxing.com.

“Offers have been made and we will consider everything. I’m open to all opportunities at 168lbs and 175lbs. I’m aware some big names and big promoters have reached out to Jamie about potential matchups. We are in a good position,” he adds.

It’s not just big names that are starting to recognize the 34-year-old as a possible opponent, he is also experiencing more general recognition.

The massively supported puncher, famed for having time for everyone, is a more familiar face around Belfast at present.

“Yes definitely!” he responds when asked if he has noticed a change in profile.

“In the past 2 weeks, the amount of people now recognize me is unreal. I think the fact the fight was on TG4 has a big part to play in that.”

Padraig McCrory reacts to his HUGE win in Germany last night. pic.twitter.com/UBRIxltpBj — Irish-Boxing.com (@Irishboxingcom) October 23, 2022

There was also a great deal of recognition for McCrory’s achievements when he returned home with a homecoming party at the Devenish and an open bus parade allowing fans to show their appreciation.

The attention as always made the ever-humble McCrory feel a bit awkward – but he was grateful for the effort and for the chance to thank his followers in person.

“It was a great experience and I was very grateful to the people that organised it. I felt a little awkward but the people from the wider community really got behind me,” he adds before reflecting on the fight itself.

“I’ve watched the fight a couple of times and there are definitely improvements to make but overall I’m very happy. Going to Germany moving up in weight and being so dominant was a great feeling.”