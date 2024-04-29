Battle of the Forgotten Men – McMahon versus Luzoho in the works

Keane McMahon and Francy Luzoho could meet in an intriguing fight of forgotten men.

A fight between the pair is said to be in the works, indeed rumour suggests a deal has been agreed upon in principle and it’s now just about finding a home for the all-Irish bout.

‘The Butcher Boy’ and ‘The Iceman’ were both deemed exciting emerging prospects when they populated Irish cards back in the Red Corner, Assassin and Boxing Ireland era.

However, neither Dub has fought in Ireland since 2019 and both have had a sporadic boxing existence in recent years.

McMahon, 29 has recently tested the waters in America and acquitted himself well against the likes of Jahyae Brown and Daniel Gonzalez. While, Luzoho, 28 has a fight scheduled for May in Germany and ended a year out of the ring there last September.

It appears both are keen to make an impact domestically again and believe an all Dublin match-up is the way to do that.

It’s understood neither currently holds an Irish license, so any match-up couldn’t be for the BUI Celtic or Irish title. However, it remains an intriguing fight nonetheless.