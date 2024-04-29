Morrison backs new pro be a power punching fan favourite’

Gary Arthurs, Dennis Morrison and Paddy Gallagher are all back in boxing.

Former Gleann ABC amateur is the latest to join the pro ranks and adds another name of relative note to the domestic middleweight division.

His team will consist of manager Morrison, who managed and promoted with Boxing Ireland, before taking a break from the sport, and Belfast favourite Paddy ‘Pat Man’ Gallagher, a Commonwealth Games medal winner who won BUI and BBBofC Celtic titles in his pro career.

“I’m delighted to be back in professional boxing management with the signing of 6’ 3” middleweight Gary Arthur’s,” Morrisson

“Gary is a former Gleann ABC amateur standout, he has agreed a multi-fight, multi-year contract with myself and will be coached by ex-professional boxer Paddy Gal.

“We’re hoping to have Gary busy with a fight as early as the summer already being talked about, and a further three fights towards the end of the year.”

Arthurs hasn’t fought since 2021, when he lost to Cathal Jennings in an Ulster Elite semi-final bout. It appears he became somewhat disillusioned when Glean closed.

However, he is back now and Morrison is backing him to be a power-punching welcome addition to the scene.

“Gary makes the switch after his love for the amateur game eroded, and the closure of his former said club. A 6’ 3” middleweight coached by hard-hitting Paddy Gal, I can assure you this big lad will cause damage. He’s sure to be a fan favourite.”

Photo Credit Belfast Boxers