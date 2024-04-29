Moy Moy Moy – John Joe Nevin calls out old friend and sparring partner

John Joe Nevin wants a reunion with his old friend and sparring partner before the year is out.

‘The Mullingar Shuffler’ has revealed he plans to fight on and will return to the ring for the first time since he defeated Freddy Fonseca for the WBA International super featherweight title in late 2019.

The Olympic silver medalist, who still harbours world title hopes, plans to get two ring rust-freeing fights in the summer before finishing the year with a mouthwatering all-Irish fight.

The 34-year-old, whose son Martin won an Irish underage title earlier this month, would like to share the ring with Ray Moylette.

Speaking to Kevin Byrne on the Rocky Road Podcast he said: “Someone said to me after Ray Moylette’s last fight, if they were to put on a fight with me and Ray Moylette at the end of the year would I take it? 100 percent [I would]. We’d make a few pound out of it,” I think someone is in talks with him about the fight. That’s something I’d Iike to do.”

Moylette hinted at retirement post his get-up-the-floor win in Castlebar on St Patrick’s Day but former Irish teammate and close pal, Nevin believes he could be tempted to have one last dance.

“I am not sure if Ray made any money out of his last fight but he’d make a right few pound fighting me because of the name and everything. That’s something I’d like. We’ve shared so many rounds sparring and remained good friends. We talk the whole time. Me and Ray Moylette at the end of the year.”

John Joe Nevin on ten years as a pro, that brutal golf club attack that nearly finished him, having more managers than Watford and eyeing a comeback after nearly 5yrs out. Oh a call-out, too. The Rocky Roadhttps://t.co/0OyOWn43uc — Kevin Byrne (@KevByrneBox) April 23, 2024

Speaking in more general terms, Nevin revealed he still has a huge desire to fight and to succeed at the highest level of a sport he mastered as an amateur.

“The drive is there,” he says on the popular pod.

“If I didn’t have a feel for it I wouldn’t do it. Why would I risk my family and spend time away from my family? I want it.

“I didn’t fulfill what I wanted to. Everything I set out to do I’ve done so far except one thing, get a world title shot and win a world title.”