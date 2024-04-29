New crowned Irish-managed world champion sets her sights on Kellie Harrington and Olympic revenge

New IBF World lightweight Champion Beatriz Ferreira has set her sights on getting Olympic revenge over Kellie Harrington.

The Brazilian, who the Irish great defeated to become Olympic champion in Tokyo is now a 5-0, 2 KOs professional, but has qualified for the Paris 2024 and will box in the amateur tournament this summer.

She celebrated her first-ever professional world title success in Liverpool on Saturday night when she defeated Argentine rival Yanina del Carmen Lescano following a technical points decision.

The bout was brought to an early finish in round six with Lescano sustaining a sizeable cut above her left eye inflicted by a clash of heads in the fifth.

The powerful Ferriera, 31, dominated the contest with the judges scorecards all overwhelmingly in her favour at 59-55, 59-55 and 58-55.

As she celebrated securing the title vacated earlier this year by Katie Taylor, ’The Beast’ was quick to turn her attention to another Irish fighter in Harrington.

The Olympic silver medalist Ferreira will compete at the upcoming Paris 2024 Games where she is hopeful of meeting her Tokyo 2020 nemesis in the final again.

The Sao Paulo native, who has the same management team as Taylor, is confident she will strike gold this time round in France.

“I am desperate to fight her [Kellie Harrington] again,” she said, speaking to Matchroom Boxing. “Unfortunately, I’m not sure if it’s been fate or intentional, we haven’t met since.

“I reckon we could have a Brazil – Ireland final again and it will definitely go the other way this time around. I’m ready for whoever, I am going for that Olympic medal.”