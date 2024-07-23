Team Ireland Co-Leaders confirmed

Aidan Walsh and Grainne Walsh have been named as Team Ireland Boxing’s Team Co-Leaders.

The Paris 2024 team has moved away from the traditional role of Team Captain, in favour of recognizing the leadership roles and responsibilities all team members express. High Performance Director, and Paris Team Leader, Tricia Heberle says “Aidan and Grainne are outstanding members of an extraordinary group, in terms of the High Performance traits of accountability, professionalism and performance that they exemplify. Aidan and Grainne have both risen beyond significant challenges on their respective roads to Paris, and in so doing, have shown courage, excellence and integrity – traits that exemplify the Olympic spirit. ”

Head Coach, Zauri Antia, says “Every person on our team is a leader – they lead towards their own performance goals. I am very proud of every member of this Paris team, and how they have grown in skill and capability on this journey. Grainne and Aidan will be excellent Team Co-Leaders; they are already driving towards their Olympic goals and set a wonderful example to their teammates.”

This team is the largest Team Ireland Boxing Team since Rome of 1960. Only Australia (12) & Uzbekistan (11) will have more boxers in Paris. Team Ireland is one of only 3 countries to have qualified a woman at all weights – an extraordinary achievement, given Paris is only the fourth Olympic cycle at which women may box.

Team Ireland Boxing

Athletes:

Kellie Harrington (Dublin) Women’s 60kg

Aidan Walsh (Belfast) Men’s 71kg

Aoife O’Rourke (Castlerea) Women’s -75kg

Daina Moorehouse (Bray) Women’s -50kg

Dean Clancy (Sligo) Men’s 63.5kg

Grainne Walsh (Tullamore) Women’s -66kg

Jude Gallagher (Newtownstewart, Co. Tyrone) Men’s -57kg

Jennifer Lehane (Ashbourne, Co. Meath) Women’s -54kg

Jack Marley (Sallynoggin, Dublin) Men’s -92kg

Michaela Walsh (Belfast) Women’s -57kg

Staff:

Tricia Heberle – Performance Director & Team Leader

Zauri Antia – Head Coach

Damian Kennedy – Coach

Lynne McEnery – Coach

James Doyle – Coach

Jim Clover – Doctor

Lorcan McGee – Physio

Paula Fitzpatrick – Physiologist