Team Ireland Co-Leaders confirmed
Aidan Walsh and Grainne Walsh have been named as Team Ireland Boxing’s Team Co-Leaders.
The Paris 2024 team has moved away from the traditional role of Team Captain, in favour of recognizing the leadership roles and responsibilities all team members express. High Performance Director, and Paris Team Leader, Tricia Heberle says “Aidan and Grainne are outstanding members of an extraordinary group, in terms of the High Performance traits of accountability, professionalism and performance that they exemplify. Aidan and Grainne have both risen beyond significant challenges on their respective roads to Paris, and in so doing, have shown courage, excellence and integrity – traits that exemplify the Olympic spirit. ”
Head Coach, Zauri Antia, says “Every person on our team is a leader – they lead towards their own performance goals. I am very proud of every member of this Paris team, and how they have grown in skill and capability on this journey. Grainne and Aidan will be excellent Team Co-Leaders; they are already driving towards their Olympic goals and set a wonderful example to their teammates.”
This team is the largest Team Ireland Boxing Team since Rome of 1960. Only Australia (12) & Uzbekistan (11) will have more boxers in Paris. Team Ireland is one of only 3 countries to have qualified a woman at all weights – an extraordinary achievement, given Paris is only the fourth Olympic cycle at which women may box.
Team Ireland Boxing
Athletes:
Kellie Harrington (Dublin) Women’s 60kg
Aidan Walsh (Belfast) Men’s 71kg
Aoife O’Rourke (Castlerea) Women’s -75kg
Daina Moorehouse (Bray) Women’s -50kg
Dean Clancy (Sligo) Men’s 63.5kg
Grainne Walsh (Tullamore) Women’s -66kg
Jude Gallagher (Newtownstewart, Co. Tyrone) Men’s -57kg
Jennifer Lehane (Ashbourne, Co. Meath) Women’s -54kg
Jack Marley (Sallynoggin, Dublin) Men’s -92kg
Michaela Walsh (Belfast) Women’s -57kg
Staff:
Tricia Heberle – Performance Director & Team Leader
Zauri Antia – Head Coach
Damian Kennedy – Coach
Lynne McEnery – Coach
James Doyle – Coach
Jim Clover – Doctor
Lorcan McGee – Physio
Paula Fitzpatrick – Physiologist