‘I want revenge’ – Promo King Tyrone McKenna wants Thiery Henry retribution

Tyrone McKenna is meant to be on the repeat side of the ‘Repeat or Revenge’ headline fight.

THe Mighty Celt comes out a brief retirement to rematch former Golden Contract foe Mohamed Mimoune on top of stacked Conlan Boxing card at the SSE Arena on August 3.

As the winner of the first encouther, the Belfast southpaw should have eyes maintaining the status quo. However, he goes into the clash with vengence on his mind.

The Oliver Plunket’s graduate wants to deliver retribution to the French in general and get sporting revenge for Le Hand of Frog.

In another brilliant tongue-in-cheek promo, McKenna shares his World Cup 2010 pain and his anger for Thiery Henry whose infamous handball prevented Ireland from qualifying.

It’s typically brilliant and funny from McKenna as he looks to promote the fight. However, he does mean business when it comes to the August 3 clash and there is genuine bad blood between him and Mimoune.

Speaking to Irish-boxing.com, the southpaw revealed Mimoune cold-called him and he claims their conversation was such that it’s proof they hate each other.

“It’s going to be brutality, war, blood and all action. It will be one of my most entertaining fights inside and outside the ring,” McKenna says.

“I got a random Facetime from him. He got my number, called and I answered. He started giving me shit, I started giving him shit,” he adds before revealing there was no possible way the exchange was for show.

“That wasn’t even for anyone in the public, no one’s seen it. It’s just me and him going at each other. We hate each other. We went at it back and forth. It’s going to be an exciting fight. The hatred is there! It’s going to be exciting. You’re gonna’ love it.”