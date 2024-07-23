Jono Carroll shows battle scars

Jono Carroll shared the scars of battle and documented the healing process after his epic Russian encounter earlier this month.

‘King Kong’ did his reputation no harm when he went to war Albert Batyrgaziev for the WBA interim world title.

The Dubia-based Dub produced a trademark high-octane all-action display, throwing leather from start to ninth-round finish to give AL Ba a huge test in a highly entertaining fight.

In fact, the former Prizefighter winner gave the Olympic gold medal winner, his team and his support a huge scare, hurting the Russian in the third and flirting with the finish.

As it was the home fighter got his feet back from under him and matched the Irish side of the battle for work rate and grit until a cut finally swung things in his favour.

While Carroll didn’t leave the ring with the title, he did depart with the respect of Batygaziev, the admiration of Russian fans, an increased fight stock and some visible wounds.

Carroll showed Just how badly marked he was with a social media post but in typical ‘positive outlook’ fashion, he ensured a happy ending. The southpaw documented how he healed and revealed his nose was broke back into place to the extent he can breathe properly for the first time in 16 years.