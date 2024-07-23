Thomas O’Toole to fight former world title challenger as he joins super middleweight party

Thomas O’Toole is about to join the super middleweight party – and will do so against a former world title challenger.

‘The Kid’ takes on Elvin Ayala on top of the Rumble at the Royale card set for the Royale in Boston on August 23.

At 43, Ayala is long past his best and hasn’t consulted top form in some time but he has mixed it with some big names.

The American, who was a Boston Butcher’s teammate of O’Tooles on the Team Combat League, drew with Sergio Mora, challenged Arthur Abraham for the IBF world title and fought the likes of David Lemieux and Sergiy Derevyanchenko over a career that spans two decades.

O’Toole will be a massive favourite as the Pennysilvania native hasn’t fought since 2019 and hasn’t won in five, although his last two reverses where in title fights and the Galway man will afford him the respect nonetheless.

Possibly more interesting is the fact O’Toole will make his debut at super middleweight. Up and until now the popular former National Elite champion has been up at light heavyweight and thus wasn’t a name mentioned in the super middleweight title mix too often.

Making and fighting and 168lbs may change that his could now be dropped in with the likes of Tommy Hyde, Emmet Brennan, Jamie Morrissey, Kevin Cronin and co.