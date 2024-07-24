Succo Schooling – Peter Carr gets pointers from famous Irish power puncher

One of the domestic scene’s latest punchers goes into his next fight with the words of advice from one of Irish boxing’s legendary punchers ringing in his ear, although that doesn’t necessarily mean is going all out for the knockout come Friday.

Peter Carr got to spend some time training with Phillip Sutcliffe Jr in recent weeks and claims it was both an honour and a learning experience.

Observers noted it was an opportunity for a boxer, who sparring stories suggest has devastating power, to work with the fighter some argue is one of the biggest pound-for-pound punchers in Irish boxing history.

However, it wasn’t all a power play and Carr goes into his third fight on the Rise or Fall card at the Warehouse happy to let the scoring referee decide who wins rather than his power.

“It’s a honour to be training next to Phil,” he tells Irish-boxing.com.

“I’ve always looked up to him, and yeah he told me before I hit hard. I don’t need people to tell me I hit hard I know I do. I just have to box smart and the power will come! He did give me advice, and I have been working on it and drilling it day in day out,” he adds.

Carr will need a lot more than power to get past Jordan Grannum over six rounds. The Brit more often than not suffers defeat but can be tricky and is extremely hard to put a dint into never mind stop.

“A stoppage would be a statement,” comments the IGB boxer. “But that’s not the plan,” he adds before suggesting the key to becoming only the fourth man to stop the 150-plus fight veteran is to be more nuance with your approach.

“The plan is to box him right and take my time, and the stoppage should come. it’s either I go out and outbox him and stop him, or go out banging and it goes 6 rounds! Either one I’m winning!”

Having blasted his debut opponent out before a round had passed, ‘The Devil’ has now signed to fight two of the more durable and awkward away fighters on the circuit.

It looks like a deliberate ploy to get the Crumlin trained new to the scene middleweight rounds, although he says the approach isn’t one he has chosen.

“I’m picking no one, I’m just told who I am fighting and that’s it, then I’m ready to rock and roll with anyone. I don’t pick fights like most people. if you’re in front of me no matter who you are it’s a fight,” he adds before stressing he isn’t concerned with Grannums reputation of being an awkward and frustrating nights work.

“I was told Gratii was one of the toughest around and I won all rounds. listen, if he is tough great I am too, and it will help me learn. I know it’s gonna be another tough opponent but I’m ready for him!”