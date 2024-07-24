‘Darkest of Places’ – Kellie Harrington hopes for happiness heading to Paris

Forget returning to the top of the sporting world Kellie Harrington goes to Paris hoping to no longer be mad at the world.

The much-loved Dubliner has the chance to make history in the 2024 Games and could become the country’s first-ever double gold medal-winning boxer if she manages to box her way back to the top of the Olympic podium.

It’s a massive opportunity for the Inner City star to cement her status as an all-time Irish sporting great.

Although the reigning lightweight Olympic champion certainly isn’t looking at it that way.

One of only three boxers to win gold at the Games – Michael Carruth and Katie Taylor the others – Harrington’s ambitions are much simpler and a lot more personal.

The St Mary’s BC southpaw just wants to feel happy again and material things, such as gold, silver, or bronze don’t affect Harrington’s contentment levels.

“Going out to Paris, I’ll be very honest with you, I’m not focused on a medal, I’m focused on performing, I’m focused on just being me and just feeling good again,” Harrington said before suggesting being at peace increases her chances of winning prizes.

“That’s all I want, is to just feel good again. If I feel good, I’ll perform. That’s what drives me.

“It’s not about being the greatest, it’s not about bringing back a medal, it’s that feeling of, ‘I’m just going to get this done because this is what I’ve worked for’.

If the Olympic success of 2021 was for the nation, the second Olympic journey is for Harrington herself.

The 34-year-old, who qualified for the Paris Games a year out, wasn’t too comfortable with the fame that accompanied her gold medal win.

The respected Irish sports star wanted success but not the extra spotlight and admits she feels aggrieved with how she has been treated in some quarters post the famous win.

“You’re not allowed to be your own person, you now have to be whoever people want you to be,” she said.

“It changes people, and I didn’t want to change as I’m very happy with who I am and what I have.

“People want to build you up, but they’ll tear you down just as quick. I’m hoping that I’ve parked that feeling, the sadness, the madness, the anger at the world and I’m able to move forward now and focus and just concentrate on me.

“I know that I need a shift in my mentality and in my focus. That is what drives me is that feeling which I haven’t had in a while, so I’m trying to get that back now.”

Harrington, who travelled to Paris with a 10-strong Irish boxing team on Monday, was particularly hurt by the reaction to an interview with Off The Ball concerning a tweet she had put out.

The backlash saw her withdraw from the public eye, struggle for motivation in boxing, and got to the point where she considered retirement.

Speaking on RTE’s Path to Paris, a docuseries on Olympic hopefuls, Harrington said she “kind of spiralled downhill” after that interview, adding that she “went to the really darkest of the darkest places”.

“It made me realise who actually has my back in life when the chips are down. These are the people who are there for you, who are checking in on you, who are making sure you’re all right and that you’re looking after your mental state, which wasn’t great.”

