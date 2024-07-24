John Boyd bouncing into Dublin debut

John Boyd wants to start his Rise or Fall clash exactly how he finished his last outing.

The Belfast prospect made returns for just his second pro outing on the JB Promotions Card at the Red Cow’s Warehouse on Friday night.

The Dee Walsh trained all-rounder’s debut came against Ireland’s only away fighter, Alan White on the Kurt Walker topped Conlan Boxing bill earlier in the year

Despite bystanders arguing he impressed against an always difficult-to-manage opponent, the fighter himself says he only found real rhythm in the final stanza – and it’s that form he wants to employ from the off against the experienced Dale Arrowsmith this weekend.

“My debut went well but i feel I can box a lot better,” he tells Irish-boxing.com.

“It was good to debut on such a big show so early in my career. The last round of my fight I found my range a lot better and settled into it, landing some nice combinations. I’m looking to do that from round one this time.”

Boyd would be favourite to beat the well-travelled veteran of 110 fights – but is aware his opponent can be awkward, sneaks a result here and there, and very rarely gets stopped or finds himself in trouble.

“I’m expecting six hard rounds on Friday night,” he adds. “Dale has been around for a long time and comes to fight.

“I’ve trained hard for the six rounds but if I see the opportunity to get an early night I’ll take Dale out,” he adds before revealing he is bring a Belfast bunch to Dublin.

“I’m looking toward to my first fight in Dublin as a pro I’ve got a good squad coming to support me.”

Boyd had the unusual experience of having a debut opponent try some weigh-in antics when he punched for pay for the first time.

It appeared to catch him off guard and even seemed upset him a little, but he claims he was unaware of White’s attempts to get under his skin until after and points out such antics don’t affect him.

“I didn’t know what had happened at the weigh-in. I was too focused on my food after. Once I saw the photos after it didn’t effect me at all, that kind of stuff doesn’t work with me especially when I know I get to punch them the next day.”