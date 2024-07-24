Cain Lewis knows he can be Menace after Dennis McCann sparring

Rounds with Dennis McCann has Cain Lewis convinced he can.

The Navan prospect sparred with the British super bantamweight Champion in the lead-up to his Rise or Fall clash at the Warehouse in the Red Cow on Friday – and boxing whispers suggest he performed very well.

Lewis, stayed true to the ‘don’t talk about sparring’ rule and wouldn’t go into any detail. However, he did admit it was a confidence booster and proved he was next-level ready.

“Camps has been great,” Lewis tells Irish-boxing.com.

“I’ve been over in Liverpool sparring with Denis McCann helping him prepare for his fight on the 27th, I couldn’t have got better preparation for this fight.

“It was a great spar for me and good to know the level I’m at right now. I’m ready to start stepping up for these bigger fights and start fighting for titles that’s what I want. It was great work over there and I will definitely be back for some more sparring, big thanks to the lads for having me over.”

The Vernon Carroll-trained 21-year-old was hoping to fight for a first career title on this coming JP Promotions show but struggled to get a willing foe.

“I would have loved a shot at a Celtic title for this fight but unfortunately we couldn’t secure it,” he comments.

“Jay [Byrne] offered a few different opponents but seems nobody wants to fight.

“Hopefully we can get a shot at it for the next one.”

“King Cain’ will look to build on the momentum he has built with a run of recent activity when he boxes a yet to be named fighter on the Rise or Fall card.

“I’m in a against a tough durable opponent Friday for a six-rounder, so can’t wait to get out there and put on a show.”