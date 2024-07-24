Celtic Collision Course – Starlet Matthew Tyndall closing in on titles

Matthew Tyndall believes he is on a Celtic title collision course.

The young JB Promotion prospect will make it five fights in eight months when he trades leather with Santiago Garces at the Warehouse this Friday night.

It’s the kind of landmark that usually comes with title talk and there are rumours of a BUI Celtic with former James McGivern foe Josh Sanford may be in the works.

The 21-year-old won’t go into specifics but does feel like he is closing in on a tilt.



“There was a mention of a Celtic title fight but we are gonna take it nice and slow, maybe in two fights time we will have a look again,” he tells Irish-boxing.com.

The former underage standout is in title picture before being a full-calendar year as a pro because of how active he’s been.

JB Promotions have got him out regular and often and he is loving the activity.

“I’m delighted I’m being kept busy it keeps me motivated and I love every second of it honestly,” he continues before revealing he has been afforded some time off and has managed to sneak in a nice break.

“After my last fight I went to Thailand for three weeks and completely switched off. I’m back better than before recharged ready to go.”

Tyndall, who has impressed and improved with each fight to date, faces xx at the Red Cow and is predicting a win, although he believes it’s one he will have to work for.

“I am expecting another tough durable opponent hes skilfully good so I’ll have to be at my A game. I predict I win in good fashion.”

Photo Credit Mark Mead