Winning in the rain – Connor Coyle gets the nod in bizarre rained off fight

Connor Coyle found himself winning in the rain in Mexico last night as his hand was raised after his fight was rained off.

The Derry middleweight’s scheduled 10 rounder with Edgar Ortega was halted after a rain-soaked six, the fight went to the scorecards and Coyle secured his fourthenth career win.

The middleweight contest took place open air in a courtyard of a Cancun hotel but appeared as if Coyle brought the Irish weather with him to the holiday hot spot.

The heavens opened and conditions more akin to a mid winter amateur rugby game had to be dealt with by both fighters.

It rained from the first bell right through until the fight was eventually stopped. Indeed, between round five and six an attempt was made to mop the canvas dry.

Pause ahead of the 6th round of Connor Coyle v Edgar Ortega as they mop the fecking ring. Pissing rain in Cancun #IrishBoxing pic.twitter.com/JmQ0aqmDFy — Joe O’Neill (@J0E_90) May 22, 2021

However, the rain didn’t halt and when it was apparent the fighters needed wellies not boxing boots to continue the clash was halted, it went to the scorecards – and at that stage, Coyle was up 58-56, 58-56, and 59-55.

‘The Kid’ will be somewhat disappointed, he made the long trip to Mexico to get rounds and was keen to trump the likes of Samuel Vargas and Carlos Molina by stopping the tough Mexican.

The before scheduled halting of proceedings was also unfortunate for the fans as the fight had warmed into a very entertaining affair.

The first round was a bit of a non-event but the feeling-out process was over by round two and the pair went at each other. In conditions Ireland would love if playing Mexico in football a bit of a war broke out.

Coyle, 30, looked the sharper but Ortega was aggressive and game meaning the Derry fighter did get a work-out over six at the very least.

The former Roy Jones promoted fighter has a date in Germany lined up next, indoors hopefully, and then he hopes to secure an American visa, return to Florida and make a run for the 160lbs top 10.

The win see’s Coyle move to 14-0 while Ortega slips to 18-12.