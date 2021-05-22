How to WATCH – Stevie McKenna and Brett McGinty fight tonight – Running Order

Hennessy Sport’s Irish prospects take to the ring in Coventry tonight.

Stevie McKenna and Brett McGinty both go to work on the Channel 5 broadcast show.

Knockout specialist McKenna takes on Damian Haus over six rounds while McGinty trades leather with Dwain Grant over four.

McKenna’s fight will be shown live on TV, in fact it opens the TV broadcast and can be watched on Channel 5 from 22:08 Irish time.

McGinty fights at 17:30 and may make the TV if there is an early knockout in the main event or McKenna’s clash. Otherwise, his fight should be relayed on Youtube after the event.

Check out the running order and weights below.

WEIGH-IN RESULTS AND RUNNING ORDERCoventry,



FIGHT #1 17:00

4 x 3 Minute Rounds Heavyweight Contest

Tommy Welch

Brighton, England

16st 9lbs 8oz (233.8 pounds)



vs



Dmitrij Kalinovskij

Klaipeda, Lithuania

14st 9lbs 5oz (205.5 pounds)



FIGHT #2 17:30

4 x 3 Minute Rounds Middleweight Contest

Brett McGinty

St Johnson, Ireland

11st 4lbs 12oz (158.1 pounds)



vs



Dwain Grant

Oldbury, West Midland

11st 6lbs 3oz (160.3 pounds)



FIGHT #3 18:00

6 x 3 Minute Rounds Middleweight Contest:

Idris Virgo

Birmingham, England

12st 10lbs 8oz (178.8 pounds)



vs



Lewis van Poetics

Lydney, Gloucestershire

12st 6lbs (174 pounds)



FIGHT #4 18:40

8 x 3 Minute Rounds Light Heavyweight Contest

Shakan Pitters

Birmingham, England

12st 10lbs 2oz (178.2 pounds)



vs



Jermaine Springer

Bradford, England

12st 10lbs (178 pounds) FIGHT #5 19:30

6 x 3 Minute Rounds Super Welterweight Contest

Michael Hennessy Jr.

Sevenoaks, England

11st 2lbs (156 pounds)



vs



Paul Cummings

Warminster, Wiltshire, England

11st 1lb 9oz (155.9 pounds) FIGHT #6 20:00

THE MIDLANDS AREA MIDDLEWEIGHT CHAMPIONSHIP

10 x 3 Minute Rounds at 11st (160lbs)

River Wilson-Bent

Coventry, England

11st 5lbs 4oz (159.4 pounds)



vs



George Farrell

Derby, England

11st 5lbs 6oz (159.6 pounds)



FIGHT #7 21:00

ELIMINATOR FOR THE THE BRITISH WELTERWEIGHT CHAMPIONSHIP

10 x 3 Minute Rounds at 10st 7lbs (147lbs)

Kaisee Benjamin

Birmingham, England

10st 6lbs 12oz (146.1 pounds)



vs



Martin Harkin

Dumbarton, Scotland

10st 6lbs 6oz (146.6 pounds)



LIVE BROADCAST COMMENCES ON CHANNEL 5 22:01



FIGHT #8 22:08

6 x 3 Rounds Super Lightweight Contest

Stephen McKenna

County Monaghan, Ireland

10st 10lbs 5oz (150.5 pounds)



vs



Damian Haus

Myszkow, Poland

10st 11lbs 4oz (151.4 pounds)



FIGHT #9 22:40

THE WBC SILVER MIDDLEWEIGHT CHAMPIONSHIP

12 x 3 Minute Rounds at 11st 6lbs (160lbs)

Sam Eggington

Birmingham, England

11st 4lbs 3oz (158.3 pounds)



vs



Carlos Molina

Patzcuaro, Michoacán de Ocampo, Mexico

11st 5lbs 4oz (159.4 pounds)