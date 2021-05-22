How to WATCH – Stevie McKenna and Brett McGinty fight tonight – Running Order
Hennessy Sport’s Irish prospects take to the ring in Coventry tonight.
Stevie McKenna and Brett McGinty both go to work on the Channel 5 broadcast show.
Knockout specialist McKenna takes on Damian Haus over six rounds while McGinty trades leather with Dwain Grant over four.
McKenna’s fight will be shown live on TV, in fact it opens the TV broadcast and can be watched on Channel 5 from 22:08 Irish time.
McGinty fights at 17:30 and may make the TV if there is an early knockout in the main event or McKenna’s clash. Otherwise, his fight should be relayed on Youtube after the event.
Check out the running order and weights below.
|WEIGH-IN RESULTS AND RUNNING ORDERCoventry,
FIGHT #1 17:00
4 x 3 Minute Rounds Heavyweight Contest
Tommy Welch
Brighton, England
16st 9lbs 8oz (233.8 pounds)
vs
Dmitrij Kalinovskij
Klaipeda, Lithuania
14st 9lbs 5oz (205.5 pounds)
FIGHT #2 17:30
4 x 3 Minute Rounds Middleweight Contest
Brett McGinty
St Johnson, Ireland
11st 4lbs 12oz (158.1 pounds)
vs
Dwain Grant
Oldbury, West Midland
11st 6lbs 3oz (160.3 pounds)
FIGHT #3 18:00
6 x 3 Minute Rounds Middleweight Contest:
Idris Virgo
Birmingham, England
12st 10lbs 8oz (178.8 pounds)
vs
Lewis van Poetics
Lydney, Gloucestershire
12st 6lbs (174 pounds)
FIGHT #4 18:40
8 x 3 Minute Rounds Light Heavyweight Contest
Shakan Pitters
Birmingham, England
12st 10lbs 2oz (178.2 pounds)
vs
Jermaine Springer
Bradford, England
12st 10lbs (178 pounds) FIGHT #5 19:30
6 x 3 Minute Rounds Super Welterweight Contest
Michael Hennessy Jr.
Sevenoaks, England
11st 2lbs (156 pounds)
vs
Paul Cummings
Warminster, Wiltshire, England
11st 1lb 9oz (155.9 pounds) FIGHT #6 20:00
THE MIDLANDS AREA MIDDLEWEIGHT CHAMPIONSHIP
10 x 3 Minute Rounds at 11st (160lbs)
River Wilson-Bent
Coventry, England
11st 5lbs 4oz (159.4 pounds)
vs
George Farrell
Derby, England
11st 5lbs 6oz (159.6 pounds)
FIGHT #7 21:00
ELIMINATOR FOR THE THE BRITISH WELTERWEIGHT CHAMPIONSHIP
10 x 3 Minute Rounds at 10st 7lbs (147lbs)
Kaisee Benjamin
Birmingham, England
10st 6lbs 12oz (146.1 pounds)
vs
Martin Harkin
Dumbarton, Scotland
10st 6lbs 6oz (146.6 pounds)
LIVE BROADCAST COMMENCES ON CHANNEL 5 22:01
FIGHT #8 22:08
6 x 3 Rounds Super Lightweight Contest
Stephen McKenna
County Monaghan, Ireland
10st 10lbs 5oz (150.5 pounds)
vs
Damian Haus
Myszkow, Poland
10st 11lbs 4oz (151.4 pounds)
FIGHT #9 22:40
THE WBC SILVER MIDDLEWEIGHT CHAMPIONSHIP
12 x 3 Minute Rounds at 11st 6lbs (160lbs)
Sam Eggington
Birmingham, England
11st 4lbs 3oz (158.3 pounds)
vs
Carlos Molina
Patzcuaro, Michoacán de Ocampo, Mexico
11st 5lbs 4oz (159.4 pounds)