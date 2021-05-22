‘I’m rarely in a boring fight’ – Brett McGinty predicts entertainment among other things tonight

Brett McGinty [1-0] showed he had guts galore in a difficult debut and plans to show he has the guile to go with it tonight.

The Donegal middleweight admits he had a number of gut checks against Jan Ardon when he punched for pay for the first time over six rounds late last year.

The Ricky Hatton trained fighter should have it easier in Coventry tonight when he appears on the undercard of Sam Egginton and Carlos Molina’s Channel 5 broadcast bout.

McGinty steps back to four rounds and faces Dwain Grant [3-9(2)-1], a more suitable opponent for such an early stage of his career. His coach argues it’s a chance to learn and bank experience without having to go to war, while McGinty sees it as a chance to show off his wares.

“It is not about this fight or the next fight. It is about the next year, the year after, and five years down the line. We are just building all the time, and this is a great opportunity to try and implement the things I have been learning in training.

“I’m definitely more relaxed going into this fight. There are always some nerves on your pro debut, and it was also my first fight 19 months. This is an opportunity to enjoy myself a bit more and showcase my skill,” he said before revealing he took a lot from his debut.

“I was really happy to get six rounds under my belt. There were times in the fight were I had a bit of a gut check. The fight was really tough and there were times I really had to dig in and I think I did that. I think those that watched the fight were really impressed and really happy to see someone really willing to get in there and fight especially in their pro debut.”

While there is learning to be done and less risk tonight, McGinty assures he will still entertain on the Hennessy Promotions card – and when you read the come forward agressive puncher is a Genady Golovkin fan you begin to understand why.

“I rarely find myself in a boring fight because of my style. I’m there I’m coming to fight.”

“I’ve looked up to GGG for years now. His middleweight domination just inspires me. His respectfulness out of the ring to his opponents, to everyone and to boxing, then he is a completely different animal when he fights. He’s an absolute killer when he walks through the ropes. The things he has done in the sport are the things I can only dream of doing one day.”

Speaking in more general terms the Hennessy fighter revealed faith in his engine and power and stressed a belief both will enable him to enjoy pro success.

“My engine and my power are my strengths, they stand me well, especially in the pros, in the amateurs you didn’t get as much time to work on my opponents. My engine didn’t come into play as much, I was only getting going in the third round. Hopefully, both will come into play more now as the rounds begin to increase.”