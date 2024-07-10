No Coach Choice made – Michael Conlan hasn’t made final trainer decision

Michael Conlan hasn’t made a coaching choice just yet.

The Belfast super featherweight has been doing the rounds trying to find a training fit for another assault on a world title.

It’s understood the former Adam Booth and Pedro Diaz mentored switch hitter spent time with Stephen Smith, Jorge Rubio, Grant Smith and Buddy McGrit among others.

Indeed, speaking to Boxingscene McGrit suggested he’d teamed up with Ireland’s only male World Championship gold medal winner.

However, Irish-boxing.com understands Conlan has yet to decide who will corner what he has billed latest ‘roll of the dice’.

He may not elect to go with McGrit but regardless the respected coach was impressed with what he saw from the Conlan Boxing man.

“He will be a world champion,” McGirt said. “He has a lot of talent that people haven’t seen yet.

“There is nothing really to improve on because he is better than what he has shown.”