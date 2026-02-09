Green Strap Glory – Ryan and Carr Clash for Irish Middleweight Crown

A delectable Dublin derby will decide who is the next middleweight champion of Ireland.

Paul Ryan and Peter Carr will challenge for the 160lbs version of the green strap in the National Stadium on April 4.

Dublin promoter Jay Byrne confirmed as much midway through his latest show, a Leopardstown-hosted fight night last weekend.

The pair will top a No Turning Back card on the South Circular Road on Easter weekend.

For former underage amateur standout Ryan, it’s the next step along his domestic pursuit. Having suffered defeat in a WBC tournament, the Blanch native teamed up with Byrne and is now being guided down the more traditional route. He secured a massive win over fellow underage European medal winner Edward Donovan last year, and he is now set for an Irish title fight.

Carr hasn’t got Ryan’s amateur pedigree; he comes from a kickboxing background, but has proved himself title-worthy since turning over. ‘The Devil’, who, like Ryan is a real domestic character, has challenged unsuccessfully for the BUI Celtic title, losing to Daniel O’Sullivan in 2025, but also has a domestic win on his record, having defeated Seanie Murray.

The victor will be the first Irish middleweight champion since Ballyfermot’s Luke Keeler buckled the strap around his waist in 2017.

Considering the likes of Steve Collins, Sam Storey, Gary ‘Spike’ O’Sullivan, Eammon O’Kane, John Spike McCormack and Jim Rock have also held the title, it’s deemed one of the most prestigious in Irish boxing.